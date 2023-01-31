It seems a family row wasn't the only behind the scenes wedding drama. Photo / AP

It seems a rumoured row with her mother-in-law wasn’t the only thing Nicola Peltz had to handle on her wedding day.

Despite looking like a fairytale day, Daily Mail has reported Peltz’s wedding to Brooklyn Beckham - son of David and Victoria Beckham - was filled with drama.

In a lawsuit filled by Nicola’s father, billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, it has been revealed the young couple went through three different sets of wedding planers, with two reportedly failing to meet the “scale” of the heiress’ plans.

One of those planners includes Nicole Braghin and her partner Arianna Grijalba, whom Nelson is suing, with the billionaire claiming they are refusing to refund him the US$159,000 (NZ$246,860) deposit he gave them when they were employed to plan the wedding.

Nicola Peltz's hair was reportedly inspired by '90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer. Photo / British Vogue

In court documents obtained by the news outlet, it has been revealed Braghin and Grijalba were hired by the 80-year-old billionaire and his wife after they fired their first planner, Preston Bailey.

While it was not explained why Bailey wasn’t fit for the job despite being adored by fellow celebrities, Nelson claimed Bailey encountered “challenges” while planning the US$3.5 million ($5.43m) event.

The legal filing goes on to say after Bailey was let go, Braghin and Grijalba were employed by the billionaire on March 1, 2022, six weeks before the wedding, however days later - after they received the deposit, the Peltz family decided not to continue working with the pair.

The reason why reportedly came down to concerns the planners could not handle the demands of the VIP guest list and the “expected calibre and complexity” required for such a high-profile wedding.

As supporting evidence, the legal filing included text messages between the Peltz family and the planners with Nicola telling them she was “tired of catching” their repeated mistakes.

Nicola Peltz with her father, Nelson Peltz. Photo / Instagram

One issue appeared to be due to the planner not being familiar with the virtual guest list and resulted in a miscommunication with the Transformers star later texting the planners, “We spoke to him. He can’t come so explain why you said he rsvpd yes,”

The planner responded, “I need time to do this. I’m going to take a moment to learn the app and send you the information, | hate looking like a fool but | hate the most not giving you what you need ASAP. I will be back soon,” she said.

Other text messages show one of the planners saying “Now I’m going for a tequila my head is about to explode” causing Peltz’s lawyer to claim “References to alcohol use and possible abuse were not unusual,” in their lawsuit.

The lawsuit also claims the wedding planners oversold their abilities.

On March 4 - what Peltz’s attorneys describe as the “day of reckoning”, he called the pair to let them know they’d lost the gig.

“Peltz had presented them with the opportunity of a lifetime – to have their names associated with the wedding of two world-famous celebrities, which would undoubtedly propel PDE [Planned Design Events] into wedding planning stardom.

“In reality, however, it later became clear that PDE viewed this is as an opportunity to take advantage of Peltz by making material misrepresentations on both their website and in person regarding their experience, expertise, and capability of planning the wedding,’ the family’s attorneys wrote.

Nicola Peltz wore Valentino Haute Couture to marry Brooklyn Beckham at her family home in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo / British Vogue

The lawsuit has been raised in an effort for the Peltz family to obtain the deposit they paid to the wedding planners.

Peltz is also suing the pair for legal fees.

This isn’t the only drama to come out of the couple’s star-studded wedding. It comes after claims Nicola and her mother-in-law, former Spice Girl, have been engaged in a bitter feud.

A source previously told the Daily Mail the feud began after it was revealed Peltz wasn’t going to wear one of Victoria’s designs for the wedding.

The source said, “She was always just going to let her design something. But she was never going to put that on her. She has too many actually talented designer friends.”

“It’s like when you have an in-law, and they say they make the best meatballs, you hate meatballs, but then you let them cook it anyway. That’s exactly what happened. She was never, ever going to wear it.”

Rumours continued to swirl around the reason for the feud with another source claiming the reception speech at the wedding in which Marc Anthony – a close friend of the footballer – reportedly offended Peltz when he gave a “gushing” tribute to the mother of the groom in his speech”.

Neither Nicola nor Victoria have directly confirmed or denied the rumours.