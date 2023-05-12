Robert DeNiro welcomed his seventh baby, Rihanna's son's name was revealed and Matty McLean had the ultimate TV blunder this week in entertainment. Photos / AP, TVNZ

If it wasn’t about funny TV moments it was about celeb offspring this week in entertainment but before we take a look at what the kids of the rich and famous did this week, here’s everything else that you might have missed in this unpredictable week.

One year after his death, 67-year-old Goodfellas star Ray Liotta’s cause of death was revealed to be acute heart failure. Meanwhile, the culinary industry continues to mourn the death of MasterChef star Jock Zonfrillo. In a special episode of Australia’s The Project, stars shared touching tributes - including one from Gordon Ramsay who broke down in tears.

Ed Sheeran opened up about his eating disorder - which was sadly triggered after working with slim stars like Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and One Direction. And elsewhere, Selena Gomez was confronted by the woman who gave her one of the most precious gifts of all, a kidney.

Rihanna’s baby name revealed

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Photo / Getty Images.

One year ago tomorrow the popstar gave birth to her smiley little boy and up until now, she has successfully kept his name a well-kept secret.

But one thing about the truth is that it always manages to get out and after obtaining a copy of the birth certificate, Daily Mail reported her - and A$AP Rocky’s - son’s name is RZA Athelston Mayers.

The UK news outlet has claimed the name the popstar and rapper chose has a very special meaning and is in honour of producer and rapper RZA who was the leader of popular hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

Robert DeNiro welcomes baby no.7

Actor Robert De Niro at the premiere of Netflix's The Irishman. Photo / AP

If you’re thinking, is it April 1? The answer to your question is no. At 79 years old Robert De Niro has welcomed another child. Making him a proud father of seven.

The Oscar winner is also a parent to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage; and twins, Julian and Aaron, 27; Elliot, 24; and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage.

The announcement caused a few questions from fans with one even asking, has he lost his mind? But all those questions were forgotten the minute he spilt some adorable details about his little girl.

Funny TV moments

Swearing out loud is a no-no when it comes to morning television - but the unpredictability of live TV means it can happen to the best of us.

Breakfast host Matty McLean accidentally dropped the f-bomb during the show’s live broadcast this morning in front of his co-hosts after he appeared to drop his mic after an ad break.

“Oh f***, my thing’s fallen out,” he said without realising he could be heard by viewers.

TV1's Europe correspondent Mei Heron is joined by a local police officer who's on a mission. Photo / TVNZ Breakfast

But that wasn’t the only faux pas this week, TV1′s Europe correspondent Mei Heron was joined by a random guest as she conducted a live cross from Windsor this morning where she’s been covering King Charles’ coronation.

Speaking to Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson live, she was interrupted by a local police officer who had a cheeky quip for New Zealand viewers.

“Ah, kia ora. Blow on the pie,” he says, pointing a finger at the camera as the cast of Breakfast hosts can be heard hooting with laughter back home on the couch in New Zealand.

Taika and Rita’s secret wedding

Rita Ora shared some details about her wedding to Taika Waititi. Photo / Getty Images

Despite it being a “did they? didn’t they?” situation for a while, Rita Ora confirmed her marriage to Kiwi director Taika Waititi earlier this year and now we are finally getting some details about the nuptials.

Speaking to Glamour magazine, Ora revealed the ceremony was planned at the last minute in just two days and included only three guests: Ora’s sister Elena and Waititi’s two daughters, Matewa Kiritapu and Te Hinekāhu.

She also shared there was a “spiritual” feeling during the ceremony and as for the dress? Well, she hasn’t revealed it yet but said it was an “incredible” white lace Tom Ford number with a full-length veil.

Rod’s son’s wild spend up

Sean Stewart with his father, British singing legend Rod Stewart. Photo / Instagram

Don’t panic, singing legend Rod Stewart is still alive and well, but his son has allegedly already spent everything he had coming to him as an inheritance in an effort to revive a fashion business venture.

According to Page Six, an insider source has revealed Sean Stewart “cashed out” the money he would have received on his father’s death in an attempt to save his clothing label Dirty Weekend.

“It’s insane because this is the third time I think he’s relaunching Dirty Weekend,” the insider said. “Maybe third time’s the charm.”