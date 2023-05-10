Rihanna performing at the Super Bowl half time show. Photo / AP

It’s been nearly one year since Rihanna and Asap Rocky welcomed their son into the world and now his name has been revealed.

In papers obtained by Daily Mail, the boy’s birth certificate has revealed his name to be RZA Athelston Mayers and it’s reported the unique name has a special meaning.

The UK news outlet has claimed the popstar and rapper named their son - who was born on May 13 last year - in honour of producer and rapper RZA who was the leader of popular hip-hop group, Wu-Tang Clan.

While there have been many theories about the boy’s name including one fan theory claiming he was called “Noah”, the Disturbia singer has never publicly commented on his name, she has however been spotted wearing Wu-Tang Clan branded clothing multiple times since his birth - most recently on April 5 when she left a restaurant with her smiling son.

Rihanna previously spoke to the Associated Press about her son’s name and why they hadn’t announced it to fans, “We just didn’t get around to it yet, really. We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there,” she said.

It comes after the singer sensationally announced her second pregnancy earlier this year while performing at the Super Bowl half time show.

The singer began her performance by rubbing her hands across her belly and giving the camera a sly look as she pointed to what looked to be a baby bump peaking out from her unzipped red latex one-piece.

Fans watching the performance rushed to social media to share their surprise, with one writing, “Wait is Rihanna pregnant or am I seeing s***?”

A representative for the singer later confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter the singer is expecting another child.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Photo / Getty Images.

Much like her first pregnancy, the singer hasn’t been shy about showing off her bump and recently appeared at the 2023 Met Gala.

Arriving hours late after the red carpet had wrapped up, the fashionable couple arrived in captivating outfits that - according to theme - paid tribute to the night’s honouree, Karl Lagerfeld.

Sporting a custom Valentino gown, the Diamonds singer proudly showed off her growing baby bump as she stood alongside her partner who wore a Gucci black blazer, white button down, and kilt in reference to a 2004 Largerfeld look.