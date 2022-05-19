A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have reportedly welcomed their first child. Photo / Getty Images

RnB megastar Rihanna has reportedly welcomed her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky - a baby boy.

The first-time mum gave birth on May 13 and is "doing well" according to reports in US media.

She was last seen in public was on May 9 at a romantic Italian dinner with her beau.

The couple have yet to confirm the happy news or announce their son's name but a source told People magazine that the couple are home with baby in Los Angeles and the Diamonds singer is over the moon.

"Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mum," the source revealed.

The star had a very public pregnancy, wowing fans with frequent appearances in belly-baring outfits.

"My body is doing incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of that," she said. "This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?" she told Vogue magazine earlier this year.

"None of the dials are turned down," she said. "I think I even say yes to more now because I know it will be different on the other side of this. At first I expected some magical change, but really I remain who I am."

She also revealed that the pregnancy wasn't planned.

"Planning? I wouldn't say planning," she told Vogue about her upcoming motherhood. "But certainly not planning against it. I don't know when I ovulate or any of that type of [expletive]. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test."

And what frightens her the most? "Postpartum depression. Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me."