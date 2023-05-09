The father of Selena Gomez’s kidney donor has alleged she confronted the singer over her drinking after the donation took place. Photo / AP

The father of Selena Gomez’s kidney donor has alleged she confronted the singer over her drinking after the donation took place. Photo / AP

Francia Raísa’s dad has revealed that his daughter confronted Selena Gomez when the singer kept on drinking alcohol following her kidney donation, according to Page Six.

When Renán Almendárez Coello was asked why Raísa didn’t feature in Gomez’s latest documentary My Mind & Me, the father confirmed the speculation around the girls’ supposed feud.

“Love, money and fame changes the whole world, including Selena,” he confessed in an interview on Primer Impacto, a Spanish TV show.

The show’s host then probed Coello regarding the disagreement and whether it was “provoked” by Gomez’s drinking.

“There’s a difference when Selena is drinking,” Coello responded. “Francia told Selena that she didn’t give her the kidney so she could go out and drink.”

Coello then warned the Wizards of Waverly Place actress: “Be careful. Be really careful.”

Raisa’s father says she confronted Selena over her drinking. Phot / Getty Images

Page Six has contacted Gomez’s representative for comment.

Francia Raísa gave one of her kidneys to Selena Gomez, who suffers from lupus, in 2017.

Gomez shared a picture of the pair after the medical procedure on Instagram, showing the girls holding hands and lying in hospital beds.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” Gomez captioned the photo. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me.

“I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

However, rumours started circulating that the friends were feuding when Gomez commented that Taylor Swift was her “only friend in the industry” while promoting her documentary.

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” Gomez confessed to Rolling Stone in 2022.

Raísa then reacted to the claim, writing “interesting” underneath an Instagram post and later deleting it.

The girls seemed to have made amends in March this year when Gomez referred to Raísa as her “best friend”.

She also revealed in an interview for Apple TV+’s Dear … that she “will never, ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia” for donating a kidney to her.

Meanwhile, Raísa has remained silent on her and Gomez’s friendship, and even dodged questions from TMZ paparazzi about the Lose You to Love Me singer.

They questioned the How I Met Your Father star on why she didn’t follow Gomez back on Instagram, and Raísa simply changed the subject by saying, “Sunday is so fun … I’m Francia, I’m hanging out with my dog.”

However, the actress did tell a pap a week later that she was struggling with online bullying by Gomez’s fans.

“I think the [comment] that probably hurt the most was, ‘I hope someone goes up your p**** and rips out your other kidney, you f***ing w****,’” she revealed, going on to say, “In no way shape or form does anyone condone bullying, especially Selena.”