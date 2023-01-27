The British pop star and Kiwi director have officially tied the knot. Photo / Getty Images

Rita Ora has confirmed she is married to Taika Waititi.

The pop star is back with the new single You Only Love Me, and in the music video for the track, Ora stages a fake wedding that doesn’t go to plan.

And after it was reported that she and the Hollywood filmmaker had tied the knot in April 2022, the singer has confirmed the rumours to be true - and their nuptials were far from a disaster.

Appearing on Heart Breakfast to promote the new song, she said: “Yes [I am married].

“I am officially off the market people.

“I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been.”

She continued: “When the rumours came out is she, isn’t she? I wanted to play on it. I wanted to do a wedding that didn’t go to plan … that’s not to say that is actually what happened.”

Asked about their special day, she gushed: “It was perfect. It was exactly, exactly how I wanted.

“It was nice and perfect. It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes it was nice and sweet … Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.”

Ora, 32, also revealed that she remains undecided over whether or not to take the Kiwi director’s surname.

She said: “I have definitely thought about taking his surname but I have worked very hard for this Ora name.

“I don’t know … I haven’t really decided yet.”

The singer’s upcoming third studio album is her “love story”.

She added: “I knew putting music out that was inspired by where I am at [in my life] – I knew the questions were going to come.”

“I just thought I may as well put it in my music so this is the first time where the music does all the talking. It explains my love story which is on the album.”

Meanwhile, Ora recently quashed rumours she was in a “throuple” with Taika and actress Tessa Thompson.

They were the subjects of the claim after they were photographed with Thompson 39, during a party session, which fans said looked so intimate it looked as if the trio were in a relationship.

She has since told GQ magazine: “Have you ever been in a situation where you’ve had a lot of drinks and everyone’s your best friend?

“And then the next day you’re like, ‘I was talking to this person in the smoking area for four hours and I’ve got no idea who they are’.

“Literally – that (photograph) was just a bunch of friends having a good time. [Taika and Tessa] had a crazy schedule and everyone was letting loose.”

Waititi has said about the rumour: “I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick.”