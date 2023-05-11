Robert De Niro has revealed the name of his baby girl. Photo / AP

Robert DeNiro has revealed the name and an adorable photo of his baby girl.

The 79-year-old actor welcomed his seventh child into the world on Thursday, April 6 and spoke to Gayle King from CBS Mornings, who went on to reveal the very first details about the actor’s little girl.

DeNiro told King that he and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, welcomed their baby last month and she weighed in at a healthy 3.7kg. King noted the couple are “over the moon” about their new arrival and went on to reveal the biggest news of all, the baby’s name.

Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen welcomed Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro in early April — and now, she’s making her national TV debut on #CBSMornings. https://t.co/OJJxGcEKlU pic.twitter.com/opiFRpWkRs — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 11, 2023

It’s unclear if there is a special meaning behind the little girl’s name but it appears to include both DeNiro and his girlfriend’s last names.

De Niro caused a stir earlier this week when he revealed he had welcomed another child into the world. Many were shocked at the announcement considering his age however, The Intern star has insisted he is “good” with raising a baby again so much later in life.

While speaking to Extra, the Hollywood alum was asked if he is excited about being a dad again: “I’m ok with it. I’m good with it.”

And when pressed on if he thinks it is easier the seventh time around, he quipped: “Never gets easier”.

EXCLUSIVE: Robert De Niro's girlfriend Tiffany Chen cradles their newborn https://t.co/3I5ScePMWo pic.twitter.com/a2F71DsClL — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 10, 2023

DeNiro has oldest son Raphael, 46, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott and adopted daughter Drena, 51, who is Abbott’s daughter from a previous relationship. He and Abbott divorced in 1988 after 12 years together.

Afterwards, he was in a relationship with model Toukie Smith between 1988 and 1996. The couple share twin sons, Julian and Aaron, 27, who were conceived by in vitro fertilisation and delivered by a surrogate mother. De Niro then shares two children with Grace Hightower, who he married in 1997, Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11.

The Godfather actor let slip the news about his seventh child during an interview with ET Canada.

Reporter Brittnee Blair said: “I know you have six kids...”

De Niro replied: “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”