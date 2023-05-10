The actor caused a stir when he revealed he had welcomed another child into the world. Photo / Getty Images

Robert De Niro joked it “never gets easier” after becoming a father for the seventh time.

The 79-year-old actor has oldest son Raphael, 46, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott and adopted daughter Drena, 51, who is Abbott’s daughter from a previous relationship. He and Abbott divorced in 1988 after 12 years together.

Afterwards, he was in a relationship with model Toukie Smith between 1988 and 1996. The couple share twin sons, Julian and Aaron, 27, who were conceived by in vitro fertilization and delivered by a surrogate mother. De Niro then shares two children with Grace Hightower, who he married in 1997, Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11.

De Niro recently caused a stir when he revealed he had welcomed another child into the world and he has insisted he is “good” with raising a baby again so much later in life.

Asked if he is excited about being a dad again, he told Extra: “I’m ok with it. I’m good with it.”

And pressed on if it gets easier the seventh time around, he quipped: “Never gets easier”.

The Meet the Parents actor hadn’t disclosed the mother of his seventh child but his About My Father co-star Kim Cattrall has seemingly confirmed her to be the screen legend’s rumoured love interest Tiffany Chen.

She said: “God bless him, his significant other. Tiffany is such a beautiful woman. She came to the set once with her family and watched filming, and she was gorgeous and sweet. I’m happy for both of them.”

Fellow About My Father actor Sebastian Maniscalco had no idea his co-star was becoming a dad again until the news was made public.

He said: “I was informed today that he had the baby. I didn’t know leading up to this that he was going to have a baby, but yeah God bless him.

“He’s a very soft-spoken individual, loves to spend time with his family, and I’m happy for him.”

The Godfather actor let slip the news about his seventh child during an interview with ET Canada.

Reporter Brittnee Blair said: “I know you have six kids...”

De Niro replied: “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

Additional reporting by New Zealand Herald