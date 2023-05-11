Taika Waititi and Rita Ora got married last year in an 'intimate' ceremony. Photo / Getty Images

Pop star Rita Ora has revealed new details about her “spiritual” wedding to Kiwi director Taika Waititi last year.

Ora, 32, told Glamour magazine she didn’t want any “special attention” when it came to tying the knot with the Oscar-winning director.

“Some women like to feel that real special attention that day. And everyone’s different. And for me – I think with my job, it is all… it’s very attention driven – I wanted to keep it private because my life and my career aren’t,” she admitted.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attend The 2023 Met Gala together earlier this month. Photo / Getty Images

The ceremony was planned at the last minute in just two days, with only three guests: Ora’s sister Elena and Waititi’s two daughters, Matewa Kiritapu and Te Hinekāhu.

Ora explained that it was difficult to find a wedding date between her and Waititi’s busy work schedules.

“It was either then or we had to wait for ages. I didn’t want to do it without my stepkids there. So, we just figured it out and we did it. And it was perfect.

“My sister was there, which was amazing for me. And he had his girls there, which was amazing for him. It was a dream. My parents were on Zoom,” she added.

Ora recalled the proposal being very low-key, and the couple’s wedding ceremony reflected that.

“Honestly, there was no real getting down on one knee,” she shared.

“It was more like, ‘I want to marry you. Let’s just do it’.”

The couple have not yet shared any photos from their wedding, but Ora has described her gown as an “incredible” white lace Tom Ford number with a full-length veil.

The pair chose a non-religious ceremony, though Waititi has described himself as a Polynesian Jew and Ora has said her father is a non-practising Muslim and her mother Catholic.

The wedding still felt “spiritual”, the pop star explained.

“We just loved the fact that we were marrying one another. I was never really raised in a forced religion. I naturally gravitated towards having a God and there being a Jesus and me following that route. That was just me.

“But I, again, praise my God in my own way. And so that’s the way I’m giving out my energy with my family.”

Ora didn’t tell any of her friends that she was getting married, but added that she wants to throw a party to celebrate with loved ones later on.

The Voice Australia judge first confirmed the pair had tied the knot when releasing a new single earlier this year.

“Yes, I am officially off the market people. I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been,” she shared when she released her song You Only Love Me.

“When the rumours came out is she, isn’t she? I wanted to play on it. I wanted to do a wedding that didn’t go to plan… that’s not to say that is actually what happened.”

At the time, Ora said the wedding was “perfect - exactly, exactly how I wanted”.

The singer and the director started dating in March 2021 and took their romance public in August that year.

They had been friends for a while before getting into a relationship, as Ora told Glamour: “We got on so well in the beginning, before we decided to ruin it all and start dating.

“We were friends for a long time but after five years of friendship we were like, ‘We think we’re ready to take it to the next level.’ But we were such good friends, we were worried we would ruin what we had. But it was amazing.”