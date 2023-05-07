Gordon Ramsay broke down in tears on The Project's tribute to Jock Zonfrillo. Photo / Channel 10

It’s been almost one week since the tragic death of MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo and in a touching tribute shared on Australia’s The Project last night, Gordon Ramsay broke down in tears remembering the young father of four.

Appearing on Australia’s The Project last night in a special episode, Ramsay and popular chef Marco Pierre White, among other chefs, TV personalities and friends of Zonfrillo spoke out about their pain in the days following his death.

Ramsay – who spent time with the late star while filming MasterChef – said he instantly connected with his fellow chef and said working with him was an experience he will never forget, news.com reports.

“Spending time on the floor with Jock in MasterChef was electrifying but it was always something quite encouraging about the s**t you’d — we’d gone through to get to where we’d been,” he said.

The ripples of Jock Zonfrillo’s death will be felt throughout the culinary world, said Gordon Ramsay. pic.twitter.com/87QEjpN8FT — The Project (@theprojecttv) May 7, 2023

“Plus it was an incredible stage that you’re on with MasterChef Australia. It’s the most-watched MasterChef anywhere on the planet, so it’s a privilege. And being present in that room, welcoming Jock to the platform, was just one of those experiences I’ll never forget.”

The British chef is one of the most well-known chefs in the world and broke down in tears when he admitted the loss of Zonfrillo was “so painful”.

“The ripples have been devastating. No one’s gonna get over this quickly,” Ramsay said as he welled up.

“If there’s one thing that we’ve done as chefs is we’ve united and we’re talking about the good times. So … sorry. It’s just so painful.”

Other touching moments throughout the show included a solemn musical tribute from Australian singer, Jimmy Barnes, British chef, Pierre White and Zonfrillo’s co-host Andy Allen.

Allen broke down in tears while giving his interview with the loss of Zonfrillo still fresh in his mind. Admitting he hasn’t been in a great place since hearing the news, he said it has “hit me like a tonne of bricks”.

Andy Allen last saw Jock Zonfrillo last Saturday, where they shared lunch and spoke of the future. pic.twitter.com/lpVjYxsQIl — The Project (@theprojecttv) May 7, 2023

Seated in the MasterChef Australia kitchen , Allen said, “This has hit me like a tonne of bricks. You know, he’s the heart and soul of this place, and it’s really hard being in here. This is the toughest that it’s actually hit me.”

Asked if it was “weird” not having Zonfrillo in the kitchen with him, Allen said: “It was just weird coming through the front gates. It was weird walking past his change room, it was weird being in make-up. We’re always together. We do all this stuff together.

“He’s just always been there for me, and I’m just struggling to realise that he’s, actually, he’s gone.”

It comes after TVNZ announced in a statement on Friday that it will continue with the planned screening of MasterChef Australia on New Zealand screens however episodes will broadcast one week behind Australia.

The first episode will air on Sunday, May 14 at 7pm.

In a statement issued by the network, they said, “The upcoming season will serve as a tribute to Jock, celebrating his incredible life and many achievements,” adding, “His legacy lives on in the MasterChef kitchen and through his immense impact on the culinary world across both sides of the Tasman.

“TVNZ will work closely with production to ensure our broadcast continues to respect the wishes of Jock’s family and friends.”

Jock Zonfrillo leaves behind his wife and four children. Photo / Facebook

Zonfrillo’s death was announced earlier this week with Daily Mail Australia reporting the 46-year-old television star died of natural causes.

According to the news outlet, when police officers arrived at the Melbourne hotel early Monday morning after being called in to conduct a “welfare check” on the famous chef, nothing unusual or suspicious was found.

While a coroner’s report is yet to be issued determining the exact cause of death, the news outlet reported he died of natural causes.

The celebrity chef, who is survived by his wife, Lauren, and children, was alone in Melbourne at the time of his death because he had recently moved his family to Italy and was only returning to Australia to promote the new season of MasterChef.