MasterChef Australia judge Melissa Leong has revealed her heartbreak over the sudden death of her friend and co-star, Jock Zonfrillo, found dead early on Monday morning at a Melbourne hotel.

Taking to social media, Leong shared a long post detailing the impact the award-winning chef had had on her life.

“Four years ago, the three of us stood on a precipice and leapt together. I could never have guessed how much of an impact your arrival in my life would have, or that we would be saying goodbye to you so soon. You were always supposed to be the bulletproof one who outlived us all,” she said.

“In that time, you showed me what true excellence looks like both in the kitchen and outside of it; your kindness and generosity, the many lives you’ve lived, the way you carried far more on your shoulders than most could ever know.

“Thank you for challenging me daily, for making me better, my work buddy and friend, purveyor of excellent morning coffees, hater of pears, okra and nasturtiums.

“This all feels too raw to process still, I suspect it will for some time. Such is the impact of a life lived so large, with so much levity and entirely on your own terms.

“My heart goes out to your family, who were and are your life.

“A wee dram for you today, and always.”

MasterChef Australia judges: Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen. Photo / Supplied

Leong was due to arrive in New Zealand this Friday to promote the new season of MasterChef. But in the wake of Zonfrillo’s death, which police have advised is not being treated as suspicious, both the show and Leong’s trip have been put on hold.

TVNZ confirmed to the Herald that Leong, due in Auckland at the end of the week to promote MasterChef Australia: Secrets & Surprises, wouldn’t be making the trip for the show, which was due to air on TVNZ 2 from May 7.

Now, Jock Zonfrillo’s wife will reportedly be deciding the immediate fate of MasterChef Australia.

Jock Zonfrillo with his wife Lauren Fried. Photo / Getty Images

Daily Mail Australia understands the decision lies in the hands of Zonfrillo’s family, specifically his wife Lauren Fried, and whatever direction they decide to go - be it scrapping the season or holding it for longer - the network and major sponsors are determined to be respectful of it.

“It will really come down to Jock’s family and what they feel he would have wanted,” a Network Ten insider told Daily Mail Australia.

While filming of the show’s 15th season wrapped up several weeks ago, the premiere date in Australia was set for Monday night, just hours after Zonfrillo’s death.

As Leong shares her tribute to Zonfrillo, so too has third co-star Andy Allen.

Andy Allen won MasterChef Australia in season four. Photo / news.com.au

In a heartfelt tribute online, Allen spoke about the friendship the pair had formed as well as the impact Zonfrillo’s wife, Lauren, and children, Alfie and Isla, have had on him.

“When I met you 5 years ago I knew our lives were about to change forever,” Allen began. “What I didn’t realise is how close Alex and I would become outside of the kitchen with you, Lauren and your kids. You’ve become such an inspirational and important part of our lives.

“Sure, you’ve taught me so much about food, but it’s the lessons I learnt about what it means to be a great father, husband and friend that I’ll take away from our time together and will last forever.”

After news of Zonfrillo’s death broke, Daily Mail Australia also revealed the award-winning chef had been secretly battling bowel cancer.

The news outlet claimed a source said at the time: “No one in his circle is aware of what he is going through. Neither colleagues nor friends.

“He has not wanted anyone to know as he deals with this tough journey. He is coping poorly with chemo treatment, and the effects it is having.”

Jock Zonfrillo left a family holiday early to return to Australia for MasterChef promotions. Photo / Facebook

It has also since been revealed that Zonfrillo, whose final interview published just hours before his death detailed his wish for a “simple, uncomplicated life away from everyone”, had in fact moved his family to Rome.

The family made the trip to Italy once the filming of MasterChef had concluded roughly a month ago.

On Tuesday evening, entertainment writer Peter Ford revealed on social media that Zonfrillo “had actually moved to Rome to live” for what “was to have been an exciting new chapter for the family”.



















