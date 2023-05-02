MasterChef Australia judge Andy Allen has broken his silence following the shock death of his friend, Jock Zonfrillo, to pay tribute to his fellow host.

The body of the MasterChef Australia star judge was discovered by police early on Monday at an address in Melbourne around 2am while conducting a “welfare check”.

Police are not treating his death as suspicious.

In a heartfelt tribute online, Allen spoke about the friendship the pair had formed as well as the impact Zonfrillo’s wife, Lauren, and children, Alfie and Isla, have had on him.

“When I met you 5 years ago I knew our lives were about to change forever,” Allen began. “What I didn’t realise is how close Alex and I would become outside of the kitchen with you, Lauren and your kids. You’ve become such an inspirational and important part of our lives.

“Sure, you’ve taught me so much about food, but it’s the lessons I learnt about what it means to be a great father, husband and friend that I’ll take away from our time together and will last forever.”

Master Chef judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo. Photo / Sam Tabone,WireImage

Allen and Zonfrillo met when they were both asked to judge the popular cooking show in 2019 alongside Melissa Leong.

Allen said the show will never be the same without Zonfrillo.

“I’ll miss the way you mentored me and every contestant that walked into the MasterChef kitchen, I’ll miss you ordering the entire menu no matter how many dishes deep and making me eat every last bite, I’ll miss your morning on-set coffees that made me shake from the amount of caffeine you were able to extract out of every individual bean, I’ll miss the morning FaceTimes with Loz, Alfie and Isla, but, overall, I’ll miss you looking out for me every single day.

“Thanks for making me constantly laugh and being there when I needed to cry. You really were the complete package, mate, and life will never be the same without you. I know you’ll be looking down on Loz, Ava, Sophia, Alfie & Isla. Give it up for Jock Zonfrillo.”

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay also paid tribute to Zonfrillo, reflecting on the time they spent together.

“Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo’s passing,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time.”

MasterChef Australia: Secrets & Surprises is set to debut its new season on TVNZ on Sunday, May 7.

Network 10 in Australia has postponed the show for a week due to Zonfrillo’s sudden death.

Jock Zonfrillo left a family holiday early to return to Australia for MasterChef promotions. Photo / Facebook

TVNZ said in a statement on social media that it will be “talking to our colleagues” across the Tasman about plans for the show and will update viewers when it can.

“Our condolences are with Jock’s family, friends and the wider MasterChef Australia team.”

His family released a statement saying their hearts are “shattered” and they don’t know how they’ll move on with their lives without him.

“With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.

“So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.

“We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend.”



