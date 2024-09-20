The main characters in Cobb’s universe are his mother; a sex worker named Eve with whom he’s friendly (Carmen Ejogo); and a homeless kid named Victor (Rhenzy Feliz) whom Cobb catches in the act of trying to rob him - and presses into service as a combination driver and lieutenant. Then there’s Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), the daughter of the murdered mob boss, who was until quite recently serving a 10-year stint at Arkham Asylum for a series of murders she was blamed for but did not commit. Sofia knows Cobb well; before she was locked up, he was her chauffeur.

Unlike Tony, who had gobs of charm, Cobb is an unattractive protagonist. His greatest talent is working out, in real-time, how best to manipulate people who find him contemptible and pathetic. That’s a slight change from the comics. This version of the Penguin is neither dapper nor brilliant. He’s not an ingenious inventor, or good with gadgets. It’s impossible to imagine him masterminding a heist. The Penguin, here, is a crude instrument whose main advantage is that he seems slower and less brutal than he is.

He can, however, be a very hard worker. Farrell makes the character’s speech, like his walk, painful and a little laboured. There’s not a lot of lightness in this series, so watching Cobb trudge through this bleak, hyper-referential mob story starts to feel a little laborious, too. It’s tricky at first, partly because the show’s pacing is odd. The underbosses are too generic to be interesting, and the rivalries amid the various elements of Gotham City’s organised crime are as predictable as they are dull.

The biggest issue, however, is that Cobb isn’t compelling enough to warrant sustained interest in his backstory. This last is key to the antihero formula: You’ve got to psychologise the villain, seduce the audience into accidental complicity and (this is optional) impugn society for creating him. I wilted a little at the prospect of having to witness, through flashbacks, the process by which yet another villain broke bad. Cobb isn’t Tony Soprano. He simply isn’t likable or clever enough to generate that kind of curiosity or suspense.

That’s okay, the show says. What ultimately elevates The Penguin above some of its more transactional, not-especially-gripping violence is how definitively it establishes, by the last half of the season, that Cobb is not - and cannot be - the antihero of the show we thought we were watching. That revelation is, in its way, thrilling to witness. I won’t go into details: Suffice to say a late-stage development crucially and successfully reframes The Penguin as a juicy psychological thriller rather than a middling mob story or a subpar antihero drama.

The twist in question comes courtesy of the Penguin’s main antagonist (and the show’s most potent weapon), Sofia Falcone. The mob heiress, who spent her time in the asylum thinking about what she’d do when she got out, starts the series ready to unleash hell on everyone who framed her. She and Cobb spend several episodes circling each other, probing for weaknesses and a potential alliance. Their scenes together are electric. Milioti and Farrell have the opposite of chemistry; their sexless, burning antipathy is genuinely original and totally fascinating to watch.

The Penguin’s most potent weapon, Sofia Falcone. Photo / HBO, @TheBatman

Milioti renders Sofia as perceptive and eerily girlish. Her mastery of her unusual face - big-eyed, small-mouthed - is downright Olympian. Gamin and predatory, she can cycle through a series of microexpressions with astonishing speed or sustain a single mood for so long it goes from worryingly intense to downright creepy. Farrell’s physical transformation into Cobb is of course remarkable; he and the makeup department deserve all the accolades they’ll no doubt receive. But Milioti’s is the performance that really sticks with you.

The Penguin is billed as a limited series, but the finale feels like it’s setting up a second season. Were the show to continue, it may pose a problem that Cobb and Sofia’s relationship burns with an intensity that its workaday mob plots can’t quite match. Comic book adaptations usually try to smuggle in a few meditations on society, or injustice, or good and evil. The Penguin dabbles in moral philosophy here and there (with Sofia’s plot, especially), but the series feels like a thesis on hatred rather than criminality. It is weakest whenever it wanders onto sociological terrain. What few attempts there are to thematise inequality, for example, fail to convince, partly because the show’s engagement with the plight of the poor is almost as shallow as Cobb’s. Every character in Gotham City besides the Penguin, Sofia and Cobb’s mother is paper-thin (that unfortunately includes Vic, Cobb’s destitute sidekick, who doubles as his main interlocutor).

If, on the other hand, The Penguin sticks to just this one season, I’d call it interesting but imperfect. The finale feels like a cliffhanger, not a conclusion, and the show’s boldest experiment (in genre terms) is just getting off the ground. As executed, the show buries a gripping and genuinely inventive psychological duel in a leaden, paint-by-numbers mob story.

Luckily, for those of us craving more Milioti, there’s hope - in this franchise especially - for future spinoffs.

The Penguin (eight episodes) is out on Max. The second episode streams on September 29 and subsequent episodes stream weekly on Sundays.