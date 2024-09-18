Nevertheless, before getting to that delicious unpleasantness, there’s a game of rugby to play.
To win, the teams must get the ball to their kicker, who is floating on a platform in the tide. The kicker must get a drop goal, which is worth one point. The first to four points wins. After each point, the kickers are replaced.
It’s a clash of the codes as former Warriors star Wairangi Koopu and All Blacks legend Christian Cullen face off as the first kickers.
It’s less than impressive stuff from the two greats. But out of their lofty shadows, an unlikely hero emerges: Dunkedon Garner.
“He might not be able to run fast. Or side-step. But he’s got a pretty good pass,” Koopu acknowledges after the broadcaster rockets a pass straight to him.
“I keep telling people I play rugby to a reasonable level,” Dunkedon Garner boasts. “But it falls on deaf ears.”
Koopu’s kick sails through the posts. Goal!
Wētā lead 1-0. The kickers are replaced by James Rolleston and Baird.
Rolleston fumbles a pass, causing Carmel Sepuloni and Bubbah to splash into the water after it. But the politician stumbles in the surf and is inadvertently injured by the comedian. She hobbles out of the game.
It is a turning point.
“It’s supposed to be touch rugby, but it’s full contact,” Spankie Jackzon says as the celebs indulge in some argy-bargy.
Utilising their physical advantage, Wētā set up Rolleston, who takes a punt. Goal!
The pair must immediately pick two players on each side to swap teams, and give one other player immunity.
“I wish I’d bid on a bloody burger!” Jackzon moans.
After a quick huddle, they take Aihe’s strongest players, Tāmati Coffey and Foliaki, and toss out Walker and Dunkedon Garner. Mea Motu is gifted immunity.
Walker could see it coming, but poor old Dunkedon Garner is blindsided. He’d played a stellar game of rugby and won a pack of chicken nuggets and $5k for The Cancer Society in the auction. It was one of the greatest days of his life.
“Christian Cullen just gave me player of the day!” he squeaks, joy draining from his face and tears welling in his eyes. Despite playing his guts out, Wētā did not think he was useful after all.
“It looks like they’ve made The Avengers of CTI,” Aihe’s Bubbah gulps. “We look like fairies.”
Wētā wants to break the alliance that Coffey says does not exist. Michelle Langstone is called to face him in the challenge.
No matter what, it’s win-win for Wētā. Coffey wins? Aihe’s leadership alliance is broken. Langstone wins? Coffey, whom they consider a threat, goes home and they gain the powerful Motu.
The challenge starts. The pair lie on swings and begin transferring pegs from one board to another. Coffey can’t keep up with the graceful Langstone, who swoops to and fro like a bird. He is eliminated.
Aihe are jubilant. Their victory is the ultimate clapback to Wētā's strongarm tactics and proof that they are not a pack of weaklings.
But that joy is short-lived as Motu, their former muscle, is assimilated into Wētā and their already powerful foes become even harder, better, faster, stronger for the weeks ahead.