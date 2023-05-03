TVNZ have revealed how it will proceed with the screening of MasterChef Australia after the shock death of judge Jock Zonfrillo earlier this week.

The Kiwi television network announced this morning it will continue with the planned screening of MasterChef Australia on New Zealand screens however episodes will broadcast one week behind Australia.

The first episode will air on Sunday, May 14 at 7pm.

In a statement issued by the network, they said, “The upcoming season will serve as a tribute to Jock, celebrating his incredible life and many achievements,” adding, “His legacy lives on in the MasterChef kitchen and through his immense impact on the culinary world across both sides of the Tasman.

“TVNZ will work closely with production to ensure our broadcast continues to respect the wishes of Jock’s family and friends.”

It comes after Australia’s Channel 10 network revealed their plans for the future of the show yesterday writing in a statement, “MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo took great pride in challenging and coaching the contestants and of course inspiring a nation of home cooks,” MasterChef Australia wrote in a statement.

“It is with Jock in our hearts that we cherish those seasons and remember the charismatic and big-hearted judge and chef who we know and loved.”

The statement went on to say he will be “remembered in the MasterChef kitchen for years to come”.

Australia’s popular show, The Project will also pay tribute to the Scottish-born star in a special episode which will include contributions from friends and will honour both his professional and personal achievements.

It comes after a report from Daily Mail Australia this morning that claimed the 46-year-old television star died of natural causes.

According to the news outlet, when police officers arrived at the Melbourne hotel early Monday morning after being called in to conduct a “welfare check” on the famous chef, nothing unusual or suspicious was found.

While a coroner’s report is yet to be issued determining the exact cause of death, the news outlet reported he died of natural causes.

Jock Zonfrillo left a family holiday early to return to Australia for MasterChef promotions. Photo / Facebook

The celebrity chef, who is survived by his wife, Lauren, and four children, was alone in Melbourne at the time of his death because he had recently moved his family to Italy and was only returning to Australia to promote the new season of MasterChef.

He was due to appear in a string of promotional activity before and after the first episode was set to air on Monday night.

The night before his death he’d posted to Instagram: “The time has come for @masterchefau to kick off a new season filled with Secrets & Surprises! And @jamieoliver of course!”

His scheduled media appearances had included as a guest on Channel 10′s The Project.