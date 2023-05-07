MasterChef judge Andy Allen tells The Project Australia he is struggling to accept co-star Jock Zonfrillo is gone. Video / Channel 10

MasterChef Australia judge Andy Allen has given an emotional first interview following the tragic death of his co-star Jock Zonfrillo.

Hours before the first episode of Zonfrillo’s final MasterChef season is set to air in Australia, a special episode of The Sunday Project paid tribute to the beloved Scottish chef, including messages from “many of the world’s most famous chefs” as well as Allen.

Seated in the MasterChef Australia kitchen as the interview began, Allen admitted through tears, “I want to say I’m okay but yeah, I’m not great.”

Andy Allen last saw Jock Zonfrillo last Saturday, where they shared lunch and spoke of the future. pic.twitter.com/lpVjYxsQIl — The Project (@theprojecttv) May 7, 2023

“This has hit me like a tonne of bricks. You know, he’s the heart and soul of this place, and it’s really hard being in here. This is the toughest that it’s actually hit me.”

Asked if it was “weird” not having Zonfrillo in the kitchen with him, Allen said: “It was just weird coming through the front gates. It was weird walking past his change room, it was weird being in make-up. We’re always together. We do all this stuff together.

“He’s just always been there for me, and I’m just struggling to realise that he’s, actually, he’s gone.”

Andy Allen last saw Jock Zonfrillo last Saturday, where they shared lunch and spoke of the future. pic.twitter.com/lpVjYxsQIl — The Project (@theprojecttv) May 7, 2023

The MasterChef star shared a message from Zonfrillo’s wife Lauren and their two children Alfie, 5, and Isla, 2.

“They just wanted me to say how much they can feel the support for Jock and themselves. They’re hurting but it does help. They’ve been overwhelmed with how much support there has been for him and the family ... it’s been unreal.”

Allen described the Scottish chef as “hard as nails” but added that he could be “such a vulnerable person”.

“It’s really difficult, ‘cause it is so fresh still.”

He said Zonfrillo had taught him “to be vulnerable and show your emotions”.

“He’d probably be up there right now going, ‘well, you’re doing an alright job, ‘cause you’re a mess’,” he laughed.

The MasterChef judge said he’s not looking forward to watching the new season of the show, set to air in Australia tonight. It will screen in New Zealand on TVNZ+ a week later.

Andy Allen has paid tribute to his friend and fellow MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo in an emotional interview on The Project. Photo / Instagram

“I’ve told myself that I will watch it, he’d want that ... it’s gonna be hard, don’t get me wrong, but it’s not about me, it’s about him. This is him doing right now what he is best at. It’ll be hard, but I’m watching it for him.

Allen added that he is “so proud” of everything he and Zonfrillo achieved during his life.

“I’m not much of a person who reflects that much, and I’ve just started to, and I’m just so proud that we did it together. I don’t know how I’m gonna do it anymore.

Elsewhere in the special, British chef Nigella Lawson shared a tribute to Zonfrillo, saying, “My heart breaks, as I’m sure everyone’s does, for Jock’s children, and his family and everyone who loved him.”

Advocate and sexual assault survivor Grace Tame reflected that Zonfrillo “lived for his passion for food, for his kids. He was a legend.”

Elsewhere, New Zealand-born actress Rebecca Gibney recalled the celebrity chef bringing “so much joy to so many people”.

“But I also know that if he could see me tearing up he’d go, ‘Stop it!’,” she laughed, imitating his Scottish accent.

“It’s like everyone had a crush on him ... he exuded that authenticity of someone who really was grateful for where he was at.”

It comes after Allen fondly spoke about the friendship he and Zonfrillo had formed as well as the impact Zonfrillo’s wife, Lauren, and children, Alfie and Isla, have had on him, hours after the chef’s death was announced.

“When I met you 5 years ago I knew our lives were about to change forever,” Allen wrote at the time.

“What I didn’t realise is how close Alex and I would become outside of the kitchen with you, Lauren and your kids. You’ve become such an inspirational and important part of our lives.”



















