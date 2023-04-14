Taylor Swift and Sir Rod Stewart dominated the headlines this week. Photo / Getty Images/NZ Herald

It ended with a rumoured One Direction reunion and the broken hearts of 1D fans everywhere but we’ll take it because even though this week in entertainment news was sub par, it was a temporary fix to our post-summer boredom.

Kicking off with a bang.... or rather a death, the hit show Succession had fans’ jaws on the floor with its latest episode. It provoked a bunch of analysis articles, thousands of tweets and internet sleuths pitching theories about what could happen next.

Keeping to the theme of surprises, the trailer for John Farnham’s documentary dropped and there was shock over his backstory and how he rose to the top. Meanwhile, Abba’s longtime guitarist sadly passed away being remembered by the band as an “integral” part of their journey.

Taylor Swift’s rumoured break up

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s rumoured break-up shocked fans over Easter weekend and it wasn’t long before a source came forward claiming they know the real reason for the split.

Speaking to Daily Mail, a source close to the 33-year-old hitmaker and 32-year-old British actor has claimed the couple decided to end their relationship after six years due to a major difference in their careers.

“The bottom line for the difficulties in their relationship was that Taylor’s career took priority over Joe’s – which can be awkward for a couple when it’s not balanced.”

The source went on to say the difference in social status ultimately “drove them apart” and the couple “realised they were not on the same page anymore”.

Woman’s complaint over baby at Rod Stewart concert

Rod Stewart performs during his concert held at Spark Arena, Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Sir Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper’s New Zealand concerts might have received rave reviews, but one concertgoer claims her night was “wrecked” due to one unexpected crowd member.

Speaking on Newstalk ZB’s Marcus Lush Nights show on Wednesday night, the woman – known only by Mel - revealed she was less than impressed with her April 9 concert experience after it was tainted by a couple who took their four-month-old baby along.

“It was one of those moments where it’s like, seriously, do you really need to be here with your four-month-old baby?”

Bizarre new show

Some of the children appeared uncomfortable with the display. Photo / Channel 4

Nude dating reality show Naked Attraction caused a stir when it was launched. Now the next iteration of the racy format has some saying producers have gone too far by confronting young teens with naked adult bodies.

Naked Education is now screening on Channel 4 in the UK and has caused controversy, with critics saying it is inappropriate. Its producers say it celebrates efforts to “normalise all body types and champion everybody’s differences”.

The show features teenagers aged 14-16 having frank discussions about sex and body image and includes a segment where they are presented with naked adults and are invited to have an open conversation about their bodies.

It’s not yet known if the show will be aired in New Zealand.

Foo Fighters tease new music

One year after the death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, fans believe the Foo Fighters are gearing up to release new music.

Taking to Instagram the band made a vague post with the words “Are you thinking what I’m thinking?” on a white background along with a snippet of a song that features a heavy drum sound.

It quickly caused excitement among fans with many questioning who is playing the drums in the clip. “I’m thinking: Who is the new drummer? I hope it is Shane,” one person said, referencing Hawkins’ 17-year-old son, while another thought it could be Dave Grohl and others theorised it to be archived unreleased music.

Matthew McConaughey surprise revelation

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey could be biological half-brothers. Photo / Getty Images

While appearing on Kelly Ripa’s podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, Matthew McConaughey, 53, has claimed that Woody Harrelson, 61, may in fact be his real life half brother. McConaughey said his suspicions were first raised following the death of Harrelson’s father Charles - who died in prison in 2007.

“In Greece a few years ago, we’re sitting around talking about how close we are and our families. And my mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad.’ Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew’. It was a loaded K-N-E-W,” he said.

Following the vacation, McConaughey said he began to look into his family history and discovered Harrelson’s father was on furlough the same time his parents were going through a divorce - before the birth of McConaughey and there could have been a “meeting”.



