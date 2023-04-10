Lasse Wellander was the guitarist for ABBA. He passed away on Good Friday after a short battle with cancer. He was 70. Photo / Instagram

Abba’s longterm guitarist, Lasse Wellander, has died following a short battle with cancer. He was 70.

According to The Sun, the Swedish musician who played on 24 of ABBA’s recordings, passed away on Good Friday.

Wellander’s family shared the news in an emotional tribute on Facebook:

“It is with indescribable sadness that we have to announce that our beloved Lasse has fallen asleep.

“Lasse recently fell ill with what turned out to be cancer that had spread, and early on Good Friday he passed away surrounded by his loved ones ...

“You were an amazing musician and humble as few, but above all you were a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. Kind, safe, caring and loving... and so much more, that cannot be described in words.

His family described him as “A hub in our lives, and it’s unbelievable that we now have to live on without you ... We love and miss you so much”.

ABBA’s four stars have also taken to Instagram to pen a tribute to their former guitarist and friend.

Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad and Benny Andersson wrote. “Lasse was a dear friend, a fun guy and a superb guitarist. The importance of his creative input in the recording studio, as well as his rock solid guitar work on stage, was immense.

“We mourn his tragic and premature death and remember the kind words, the sense of humor, the smiling face, the musical brilliance of the man who played such an integral role in the ABBA story.

“He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.”

Wellander’s introduction to the guitar came as a child growing up in Nora, Sweden.

In October 1974, he landed a gig that would change the course of his life: recording with ABBA – joining Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

In an interview with Guitar World last year he said of ABBA’s potential from the beginning: “I thought it would be big, quite early on.

“Strong songs all the way. Even the simple pop numbers were very high quality. One of the first tracks I recorded with them was Know Me, Knowing You. I think that’s still one of the better songs throughout the years.”

ABBA in 1976. Photo / Getty Images

Wellander went on to work on all eight of their albums, touring with ABBA and performing to sell-out crowds.

In 2007, Wellander was called upon to make the soundtrack for the hit movie Mamma Mia!.

As late as 2021, he was involved in the release of ABBA’s surprise album Voyager, which featured 10 new tracks and Wellander’s guitar work.















