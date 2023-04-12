A new clip has caused fans to wonder if Taylor Hawkins' son could be joining the band. Photo / Getty Images

One year after the death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, fans believe the Foo Fighters are gearing up to release new music.

Taking to Instagram the band made a vague post with the words “Are you thinking what I’m thinking?” on a white background along with a snippet of a song that features a heavy drum sound.

It quickly caused excitement among fans with many questioning who is playing the drums in the clip. “I’m thinking: Who is the new drummer? I hope it is Shane,” one person said, referencing Hawkins’ 17-year-old son.

Meanwhile another person theorised the drummer could be the band’s leading man himself, Dave Grohl, “It’s definitely Dave drumming, think of the lengths he went to find Taylor in the beginning they aren’t gonna replace him especially this soon, rip king.”

A third commented, “Unreleased songs with Taylor on drums?”

It comes after the band – who formed in 1994 by Nirvana drummer, Grohl - announced several festival appearances and headline shows this year beginning in May and following through to October.

The Foo Fighters suffered a major loss last March when Hawkins tragically passed away at age 50 after complaining of chest pains. Confirming the loss in a statement posted to their official social media accounts the band said, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” adding, “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

They went on to host two memorial concerts for the beloved drummer in September featuring performances from massive music industry stars and friends of Hawkins including Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher, Wolfgang Van Halen and more.

Musicians Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins. Photo / Getty Images

In December, the band released a statement revealing how the death of Hawkins has resulted in the band taking a new direction.

“As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the message began.

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” the message continued.

“We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night,” the message ended with a sign-off from the band.