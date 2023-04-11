This week's massive plot twist involves main character Logan Roy (Bryan Cox). Photo / AP

WARNING: Spoilers. If you haven’t seen the third episode of Succession’s final season, do not read beyond this point.

It appears the massive plot twist in Season 4, episode 3 of Succession was subtly hinted at in the promo poster for this current season.

No one saw the death of prominent character Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox) coming, but if you looked closer at the promo poster for the show, the fate of the resident titan was laid bare for all to see.

In this week’s episode, titled Connor’s Wedding, Connor (Alan Ruck) and Willa (Justine Lupe) tied the knot in front of their families sans the groom’s dad, Logan, who instead chose to miss the festivities and fly to Sweden to broker the sale of his company.

However, on the plane, Logan suffered a suspected heart attack and could not be revived by the flight crew, and his children – Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) were forced to listen in on his final moments via speakerphone.

The death caused shockwaves among legions of fans worldwide - some of whom pointed out that the poster for this season, released before it debuted, had teased at this major storyline all along.

Succession Season 4 promo poster held one vital clue. Photo / HBO

In the poster, the powerful Roy family could be seen standing on the balcony of a skyscraper glass building overlooking the New York City skyline. But if you thought the clue was hidden among the cast, you’re mistaken.

Cast your eye to the reflection at the top of a poster and you’ll see a lone airplane flying through the clouds.

Aussie actress Snook – who has appeared on the show since it premiered in 2018 – also alerted viewers to this detail during an appearance The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon before season four kicked off last month.

“I mean a little, yeah. There is!” Snook said, when asked if the poster held clues to this season’s storylines.

“But I feel like you won’t know until you know. It’s like The Da Vinci Code – you’re sort of like putting things together. There is a thing … Once the season begins airing it may get related back to this moment.”