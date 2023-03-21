Succession star Sarah Snook revealed her pregnancy at the HBO show's New York premiere. Photo / Getty Images

Succession star Sarah Snook revealed her pregnancy at the HBO show's New York premiere. Photo / Getty Images

Australian actress Sarah Snook is pregnant.

The Adelaide-born star of the Emmy-dominating series Succession has stepped out for the HBO show’s final season premiere in New York, where she surprised onlookers by unveiling her baby bump.

Snook, 35, wore a tight-fitted black jumpsuit with a sparkling shawl for the season 4 debut at the Lincoln Centre, as she proudly cradled her growing belly in front of photographers.

Snook told media on the red carpet she was 32 weeks pregnant, telling Entertainment Tonight: “It’s exciting. I feel great!”

Succession only wrapped filming recently, sparking questions as to whether or not Snook’s character Shiv Roy will be pregnant on screen, or if production concealed her bump during shooting.

The hugely anticipated fourth and final season of the prestige show is set to premiere in Australia on Binge and Foxtel on March 27.

It comes after Snook candidly revealed she fell in love – and secretly married – Australian comedian Dave Lawson during lockdown. The actress made the revelation in an October 2021 interview with Vogue.

Snook, who owns a home just outside Melbourne, said the pair moved in together as friends at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, which was when their love story began.

She said she was the one who got down on one knee in October that year, before the pair officially wed in the backyard of her Brooklyn, New York, home the following February.

The actress unveiled her huge news at the show's premiere. Photo / Getty Images

“It’s been a ride. There’s so much heartache and sadness in the world, but on a micro personal level, I’ve been very fortunate,” Snook told the publication.

“There’s a really lovely grace in that without the pandemic, we might not have ended up together so quickly.”

Meanwhile, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong recently confirmed the upcoming fourth season would officially be the last.

Armstrong had previously said he planned to bring the show to an end around the fourth or fifth season, but the announcement falling so close to the premiere took fans by surprise.

Judging by the one-minute teaser released last month, season four looks at picking up where it left off, with Roy siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) going up against their media mogul father Logan (Brian Cox) to sabotage a planned company takeover.

Succession is available to stream on Neon and SoHo.