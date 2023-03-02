The final season of Succession premieres on March 26th. Video / HBO

Cautions: Spoilers for season 4 ahead

Calling all Succession fans, HBO has dropped the trailer for season four of the series and one thing is for sure, Santa Claus has turned into a hitman.

In the official trailer that was released earlier today, fans get a glimpse at the Roy family preparing to battle against their father, Logan (Brian Cox) for one last time.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer kicks off with Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Greg (Nicholas Braun) snooping on Logan as he walks ominously around the newsroom at ATN.

Describing Logan’s demeanour, Greg says, “It’s like if Santa Claus was a hitman,” before the footage cuts to a separate scene that appears to show Kendall (Jeremy Strong) talking to his siblings.

He says, “we were cut out, behind our backs - but there’s a shape for things for us”, and goes on to suggest they join forces with “death wrestling ogres” in an attempt to overthrow their father.

Based on the footage in the trailer, one sibling appears to be on board, Shiv (Sarah Snook), who later looks to Kendall and says, “excited to get into this knife fight?” Earning a “Let’s blow it up” from Kendall.

Kendall (Jeremy Strong) is still intent on usurping his father Logan (Brian Cox) in season 4 of Succession.

The new series – which is due to be released on Neon and SoHo on March 27 – will pick up right where season three left off meaning fans will finally get to see what happened after Logan pulled a major power move against his children.

Working with Tom, Logan called off the major deal merger between Waystar Royco and GoJo and the fallout will be showcased in season 4.

The trailer appears to show his children Kendall, Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv come together to seek revenge and gain control over their father’s empire.

The official description for the season reads: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer.”

Adding: “The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Succession is available to stream on Neon and SoHo.