A trailer for John Farnham’s new documentary has been released, showing the Aussie music icon as fans have never seen him before.

As the singer continues to recover after major mouth cancer surgery last year, an authorised documentary, John Farnham: Finding The Voice, is set to tell the story of the performer’s rise to stardom and the struggles he faced along the way with depression and poverty.

Written and directed by Poppy Stockell, the powerful biopic follows Farnham’s personal and public battles to become the nation’s most beloved musical artist.

The trailer also features teasers of interviews from Farnham’s famous friends, including Richard Marx, Jimmy Barnes, Robbie Williams and the late Olivia Newton-John.

John Farnham struggled with depression and poverty, as explored in the documentary.

“His voice was incredible,” Celine Dion said on camera, with Williams agreeing: “It fills in the gap where religion should be”.

“Music is so important to us. It can heal you, it can go straight to somebody’s heart,” Newton-John said in a voice-over recorded before she died from cancer last August, aged 73.

Farnham’s long-time manager and good friend Glenn Wheatley also appears, with his interviews among the first filmed segments for the doco.

“I tried to get him a record deal and everybody passed,” said Wheatley, who was instrumental in Farnham’s comeback, famously mortgaging his family home to bankroll the singer’s Whispering Jack comeback album.

“John, you are the best singer in the country. The Voice. You don’t like to think of yourself as a legend, but you are.”

Olivia Newton-John filmed her interview for the doco before her death last year.

The documentary’s release also coincides with the 38th anniversary of Whispering Jack, Farnham’s 12th studio album released in 1986 that went on to become the highest selling Australian album of all time.

Farnham has been in and out of hospital this past year after his harrowing 12-hour surgery to remove a cancerous growth from his mouth. However, last month he suffered a major setback when he was hospitalised and treated for a respiratory infection.

“John has been receiving ongoing treatment, care and rehabilitation support over recent months from his medical team,” the family said.

“He is currently being treated for a respiratory infection in hospital, but he is comfortable and receiving the very best care. He’s responding well to the specialist care he’s receiving.”

John Farnham: Finding The Voice is released in cinemas on May 18.



