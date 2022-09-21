Legendary singer, John Farnham was recently diagnosed with cancer. Photo / Getty Images

John Farnham's family has today released a new statement about the singer's condition, one month on from his gruelling 12-hour mouth cancer surgery.

In it, Farnham's wife Jill and sons Rob and James tell fans that his recovery is "progressing well", and that he was moved from an ICU ward to a general ward a couple of weeks ago.

"That in itself is terrific progress," the statement reads.

"This week John has been transferred into a rehabilitation facility. Each of these steps means things are moving in the right direction and for that we are enormously thankful."

The family also thanked fans for the "many thousands" of messages of support they have sent the You're The Voice singer on the newly-created website, weloveyoujohn.com.au.

The legendary Australian singer, 73, underwent a 12-hour surgery to have a tumour removed at a Melbourne hospital last month, shortly after being diagnosed with mouth cancer.

Sydney 2GB host Ben Fordham shared an update on Farnham's recovery days after the op.

"Doctors may have to insert a tube into his windpipe as part of his recovery, he'll need a feeding tube and he'll need rehab to help him chew and swallow again, he'll spend weeks in hospital recovering," Fordham said on-air.

Farnham, who also had part of his jaw removed during the marathon operation, earlier provided a statement prior to going under, in which he shared his gratitude to the Victorian health system.

"Cancer diagnosis is something that so many people face every single day, and countless others have walked this path before me," he said in the statement.

"The one thing I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am."

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford, who had been providing regular updates from the family, said shortly after the surgery that it was unlikely Farnham will be able to perform again.

"Certainly now you have to say there's even a lesser chance [of him performing]," Ford said.

"The first was the removal of the tumour, the second was a reconstructive surgery because John has had part of his jaw removed."

Farnham's family had warned fans he faced a "long road ahead" in recovering from the removal of the tumour.

It's not the first time the singer's health has threatened his career, with fears back in 2019 for the future of Farnham's performing days after he was forced to cancel an Australian tour at short notice due to persistent health issues.