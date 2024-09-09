Karen, a science and maths tutor from Macclesfield, Cheshire, and Ian, a magician from Middlesex, Greater London, made it to the final round, where they faced off against Chaser Paul Sinha, AKA The Sinnerman.

The Chase contestants Karen and Ian while competing for their six-figure cash prize. Photo / ITV

Ian chose to pursue £6000 ($12,767) from the money pool, likely looking to walk away with cash quickly. Karen did the opposite, choosing an offer of £94,000 ($200,015). This raised their total potential cash prize to £100,000.

The episode aired in the UK on September 6, but it is not known when it will air in New Zealand.

In a two-minute test round with Walsh, Karen and Ian answered 14 questions correctly. Sinha needed to answer 16 to win, given two contestants had made it into the final.

If the Chaser gets a question wrong during their two-minute speed round, the timer is paused and contestants can attempt to answer it. If they answer correctly, the Chaser has to answer an extra question to return to their place.

Sinha faced a tough loss on a recent episode of The Chase. Photo / ITV

Sinha answered the 15th question wrong in his last 10 seconds, stopping the timer in the final few moments.

Karen and Ian couldn’t answer correctly, leading Walsh to ask Sinha another question: “Lesley Manville played the widow Cathy in what BBC sitcom?”

Sinha incorrectly answered with “Last of the Summer Wine”, turning attention back to Karen and Ian with one second on the clock - they guessed “EastEnders”, which was also wrong.

However, with only one second left when the timer restarted, Karen yelled “Yes!” and the pair jumped for joy, sharing a hug as they realised they’d won £100,000 together.

The Chase contestants Karen and Ian hug after winning a six-figure cash prize. Photo / ITV

Fans watching the fortunate contestants score one of the series’ largest prize wins said it was the best episode of the series in years as it celebrates 15 years of high-speed trivia gracing our TV screens.

“Was shouting ‘MUM’ at that question but Paul drew a blank, what a tense finish! Congrats to Karen and Ian (particularly Karen) for a fantastic edition - I’m going for a lie-down!” one X user wrote in a post after the episode.

“Well done, Karen and Ian... not many are brave enough to go for the higher amount,” wrote another user.

“Huge scenes on The Chase tonight. Absolute all-timer episode. Karen huge cajones [sic],” wrote a third person, while another suggested Ian “needs to buy Karen several drinks”.

According to TVNZ, The Chase is routinely its second-highest reached show for the day, having an average daily reach of just over 500,600 unique viewers each day aged 5-plus on TVNZ 1.

It first aired in 2009 and has been running for 17 seasons.

