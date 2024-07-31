If, like me, you are snuggled in on the couch every day at 5pm like clockwork, have a slight quiz show obsession or revel in a good game of Trivial Pursuit, you’ll no doubt have a favourite Chaser.

Is it The Vixen’s mystique that has us enthralled? Or The Beast’s relatability that has him in our good books? And what’s with all the Shaun Wallace fan accounts on Instagram?

Here is a highly subjective, psychological guide to your Chaser personality and what it says about you.

The Chase's Mark Labbett or The Beast.

The Beast (Mark Labbett)

If your favourite Chaser is The Beast, more likely than not you’re a typical Gen Z.

You pride yourself on being a well-versed globe trotter and you love a good selfie - just like The Beast himself. Your Instagram is probably filled with snaps from all the events you attend, as well as pictures documenting your health journey or the latest wellness fad you’re trying out.

You don’t care about what the haters think, you love living life in the fast lane and you’re prone to starting multiple group chats on Facebook - it’s not your fault you have so many friends. Your popularity is for good cause, you’re fun and easy to be around - unless you’re destroying contestants on The Chase, that is.

The Chase's Shaun Wallace aka The Dark Destroyer'. Photo / ITV

The Dark Destroyer (Shaun Wallace)

If you like The Dark Destroyer, you’re probably a sucker for a classic

cheeseburger - hold the bacon, avocado and unnecessary bells and whistles. And Spiderman? You’re more of a Tobey Maguire guy than a Tom Holland fan.

Original Glazed is your go-to Krispy Kreme order and you only watch the UK version of The Chase (it’s by far the best).

In short, you love the OGs (originals - see Gen Z dictionary for reference). Why mess with something when it is perfect as is? Some may call it old school or vanilla. Some may tease you for being a boomer. But when it comes to food, flicks and Chasers, you know the OG always comes out on top.

The Chase's Anne Hegerty or The Governess. Photo / NZ Herald

The Governess (Anne Hegerty)

If your favourite Chaser is The Governess, your personality is most probably the equivalent of a chocolate easter egg: Hard on the outside and a mushy marshmallow on the inside.

You’ve built your walls high but everyone you let in knows how sweet and loving you are.

In fact, you’d really do anything for your friends and family.

You’re a stickler for the rules, love a good uniform and never fail to cry at the end of Marley and Me. You’re most probably an earth sign and secretly loved the TikTok ‘bow’ trend that saw everyone lacing ribbons on various pieces of clothing - but of course, you would never admit it because you’re cool, calm and unbothered (or so they think).

You’re also all of your friends’ “call in case of emergency” contact - you’re dependable and they know it.

The Chase's Paul Sinha aka The Sinnerman. Photo / Supplied

The Sinnerman (Paul Sinha)

If you love The Sinnerman, you don’t take life too seriously - unless it comes to suiting up.

You’re always the one to make your friends and family laugh and are the walking epitome of sunshine, spreading it everywhere you go. You enjoy a cup of tea outside, you’re a big The Great British Bake Off fan and you love a weekend of spring cleaning, brunches and calling your nan.

When you spot money on the ground, you never pick it up (”let someone else have a lucky day,” you think to yourself). You’re also an organ donor and are a great birthday present buyer.

You truly are a gem and the world is a happier place because of you.

The Chase's Jenny Ryan or The Vixen.

The Vixen (Jenny Ryan)

Like The Vixen, you’re a jack of all trades but you like to be mysterious about it.

Did you know Jenny Ryan made it to the X Factor finals in 2019 as a singer? Do you know what her career was before hopping on The Chase in 2015? Do you know what her real hair colour is? No. That’s because she likes to keep things on the down low - and so do you.

On a night out, you’re always one to go missing for a few hours and return tight-lipped with no explanation. You keep your cards close to your chest - little do they know you have a royal flush. You have multiple situationships on the go and a sexy red lip is your uniform of choice. You probably managed to nab a Raya subscription - but obviously, you wouldn’t brag about it.

You always leave them guessing - it adds to your mystique (and to The Vixen’s win count on The Chase).

The Chase's Darragh Ennis aka The Menace.

The Menace (Darragh Ennis)

You always pick the shoe when playing Monopoly. Aladdin is your favourite Disney film. You always bet on horses with the worst odds (the win is only thrilling when it’s completely out the gate).

Yes, you love a good underdog story and Darragh Ennis is just that, rising through the ranks from past contestant to the sixth Chaser.

But aside from rooting for the little guy, you’re a little bit of a quirk. You like to take the road less travelled, you have a penchant for eccentric accessories and are more often than not full of surprises.

Micro trends? TikTok hacks? They’re not for you. You march to your own drum.

Megan Watts is a lifestyle multimedia journalist and has been working for the NZ Herald since 2022. Her writing passions include pop culture deep dives, backstage band chats and doing things for the plot.