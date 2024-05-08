Paul "Sinnerman" Sinha.

The Chase star Paul Sinha has gotten candid about his Parkinson’s diagnosis at 49, revealing his hopes to inspire others who are battling the illness.

The English TV personality, 53, was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological disorder in May 2019, however, he refuses to let the illness “define him”.

The broadcaster shed light on his journey since his Parkinson’s diagnosis, telling the Daily Star: “I’m trying to prove to the world that Parkinson’s doesn’t have to be the end of somebody’s story, that you can carry on doing the things you love. The important thing is to not let it define you.”

He gushed over the support he had received from the popular ITV quiz show Beat The Chasers, a spin-off of The Chase and expressed his “massive pride” for his role in the series, which requires speed and quick reflexes.

“I feel that I’ve shown in the past three or four years that you can do it whilst having Parkinson’s. There’s no limit to what you feel you’re able to do,” he said.

Sinha said that his role on the quizzing game show helps him monitor his Parkinson’s progression as he revealed his abilities thankfully haven’t worsened since he was diagnosed.

“It’s a good way of measuring my brain’s ability and function. I’ve always said that if I felt that the ability was going down, I’d call it myself, and I still stand by that. But it’s definitely not going down, so that’s fine.”

The quizzer revealed on Good Morning Britain last year that his Parkinson’s diagnosis had inspired him to try musical comedy, a credit to his unwavering resilience.

Reflecting on his diagnosis, he said: “I have a very positive outlook to the whole thing which is good for your health. And will help slow down the disease.”

He added: “I was diagnosed in May 2019 and Parkinson’s has been a big part of my comedy shows. I’m the only comedian at Edinburgh this year to have a deteriorating neurological disease.”

Sinha revealed that he always wanted to try musical comedy, but it was his Parkinson’s that motivated him to do it as “eventually I won’t be able to play the keyboard at all”.

Chasers Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha, host Bradley Walsh, Anne Hegerty and Mark Labbett. Photo / ITV

He said: “I’ve become a musical comedian in the past two to three years, mainly because I’ve always wanted to be a musical comedian.

“If I don’t do it now, when can I do it? Because eventually I won’t be able to play the keyboard at all. So while I still can I’ve turned myself into a musical comedian.”

He continued: “The audience know that I can’t really sing and I’m not especially good at the keyboard but they know that because I’ve got Parkinson’s. So like all forms of stand-up comedy, it’s a relationship between you and the audience.

“The audience have faith in you and they’re on your side.”