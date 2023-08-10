The stars of 'The Chase': Mark "The Beast" Labbett, Anne "The Governess" Hegerty, host Bradley Walsh, Paul "The Sinnerman" Sinha, Jenny "The Vixen" Ryan and Shaun "The Dark Destroyer" Wallace. Photo / TVNZ

The stars of 'The Chase': Mark "The Beast" Labbett, Anne "The Governess" Hegerty, host Bradley Walsh, Paul "The Sinnerman" Sinha, Jenny "The Vixen" Ryan and Shaun "The Dark Destroyer" Wallace. Photo / TVNZ

The Chase star Paul Sinha has made a heartbreaking confession amid his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The 53-year-old, known on the show as “The Sinnerman”, revealed in 2019 he had been diagnosed with a degenerative neurological disorder, with it being more difficult for him to perform day-to-day activities with each passing year.

Now, the Daily Mail has reported he has revealed during an appearance on the Richard Herring Leicester Square Theatre Podcast that despite his worsening symptoms, he has every intention of continuing with his comedy career because his time to perform is running out.

“I have no idea how long I’m going to be a stand-up for, because I get more tired with every passing year. I just want to go up and do a show that is fun,” he said, adding, “Without wishing to sound bleak, my time is running out. I don’t know to what degree my time is running out.”

The star went on to say that he is the only comedian at this year’s annual Edinburgh Fringe show with a deteriorating neurological disease and admitted he could be performing for another five years, maybe even 10 - but whichever way it swings, he wants to end his career “with no regrets”.

As for his diagnosis, Sinha said he has a “very positive outlook” on his experience with the illness, which is good for his health and something he claims will “help slow down the disease”.

It comes after he revealed to the Daily Star he is no longer able to do some of the things he loves like dancing or driving and has become increasingly more dependent on his husband.

Speaking to the UK news outlet, the beloved TV quizzer said, “My Parkinson’s means I can’t dance anymore. I couldn’t do Strictly or anything like that. And I don’t drive anymore.

“Everything is slower in general. To go to an event, I have to wake up an hour earlier than I otherwise would have done.”

Noting that almost everything he does is with the assistance of his husband, Oliver Levy, the doctor-turned-TV star said even small tasks take longer, including getting dressed in the morning.

However, despite battling through the difficult disease, Sinha told the news outlet he works “as hard as I can” and does things to improve his “quality of life”, so he doesn’t want anyone to feel sorry for him.

“With the pandemic and social media, you are constantly aware that other people are having harder lives than you are,” he said, adding that he doesn’t see himself as brave, but rather practical and pragmatic.

Sinha has been a frequent face on The Chase since 2011 and stars alongside fellow quizzers - also known as the Chasers - Jenny Ryan, Shaun Wallace, Mark Labbett, Darragh Ennis and Anne Hegerty.