The Chase's Mark Labbett before he began his impressive weight loss journey.

Mark Labbett showed off his weight loss transformation in a new selfie posted on Instagram.

The Chase star, 57, who is most commonly known as ‘The Beast’, has been open about his weight loss journey and how he has lost 64 kg.

He looked slimmer than ever in the photo, which he captioned “Back in gods own county” tagging Hannah Kelsall and new girlfriend Hayley Palmer.

Daily Mail reported that the star was dating UK TV presenter Hayley Palmer after the two were spotted on a date last week.

Speaking to The Sun, a source close to the rumoured couple said, “They have been friends for some time and recently things developed into something more.

“Mark and Hayley have kept things low key but this week they headed out on a day-date,” they said adding, “The beach was busy and there were lots of people around but they both felt comfortable with people seeing them as a couple, not just friends.”

The two reportedly met through their work in the television industry.

Recently he’s denied having weight loss surgery after his sudden change in appearance.

The Chaser confessed that, while getting surgery had crossed his mind, he decided against it and opted for the “old-fashioned way” of getting into shape.

Labbett told The Sun: “I’m not really trying to diet, I’m just being sensible, people say you’ve had the gastric sleeve or band, and I haven’t.

The Chase's Mark 'The Beast' Labbett looks slimmer than ever as he poses for a selfie on a night out after shedding ten stone. Photo / Getty Images

“I was tempted by the gastric band but a good friend of mine who’s a GP, said my problem is sugar, I have a sweet tooth.

“A gastric band is useless for me because sugar metabolises quite quickly, so I’ve done it the old fashion way by eating a bit less and I’ve tried to go to the gym.”

A gastric band is a band that is put across the stomach. This band creates a small pouch at the top of the stomach which requires less food to fill, thus making you eat less food and feel full faster.

Mark Labbett has reportedly found love with TV presenter Hayley Palmer. Photo / Instagram

Labbett shared a tweet back in January 2022 that he had dropped sizes from a 5xl to a 2xl and has seemingly lost even more weight in the last year and a half.

The Beast revealed his secret to losing weight: he had been “eating less and drinking more” and putting his energy into being healthy.

A large factor in his diet change was his battle with diabetes.

“I think the diabetes may have helped because I eat a lot less. I drink a lot more fluids,’ he said about his weight loss.

“And looking after a five-year-old during lockdown didn’t help. The amount of times I collapsed in a heap! Plus I’m so busy these days,” he shared.