The audience burst into laughter, to the annoyance of the actor, who then turned to look at them and yelled “Shut up!”

However, those familiar with the relationship between Conley and Walsh know it was all in jest, as they’ve described each other as a “brother from another mother”, according to the Mirror UK.

Conley approached the centre of the stage and confirmed to Walsh he did indeed feel confident about the task ahead of him, to applause from the audience.

Elsewhere during the episode, Conley joked he’d based his “villainous” EastEnders character on Walsh.

The two TV personalities have been friends for 40 years, with Conley revealing they sometimes even get mistaken for one another. Walsh told viewers that he often gets complimented on his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, as fans of the show believe him to be Conley.

“It’s extraordinary, yet I don’t think we look alike at all,” he said.

Jenny Ryan, AKA The Vixen, took on celebrity contestants in a charity episode. Photo / ITV

Conley responded jokingly, “Well not now, I’ve dyed my hair grey just to get away from looking like you.”

In response, Walsh said they needed to get on with the show, to which the celebrity guest replied, “Get on with it, I’m ready!”

He went on to answer correctly five times in the cash-builder round, returning to join Summers-Newton.

The pair were playing for £13,000 ($27,952) to divide among their chosen charities and set a goal of 11 right answers for The Vixen to overtake them, which she did with 47 seconds to spare.

But since the episode was for charity, Walsh told them they would each leave with £1000 ($2150) to go towards their chosen causes.