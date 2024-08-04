According to Express UK, a re-run episode aired in the UK over the weekend featuring local celebrities Maisie Summers-Newton, Jon Sopel, Perri Shakes-Drayton and Brian Conley taking on Jenny Ryan, known as “The Vixen”.
Shakes-Drayton and Sopel were eliminated, leaving Summers-Newton with £8000 ($17,201) in the final chase. But when it was EastEnders actor Brian Conley’s turn to take on The Vixen, Walsh didn’t seem confident he could do it.
The TV host joked, “We have £8000, eight questions answered correctly by Maisie. What we’ve got to do now is match that with Brian,” hinting it was a long shot.
The two TV personalities have been friends for 40 years, with Conley revealing they sometimes even get mistaken for one another. Walsh told viewers that he often gets complimented on his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, as fans of the show believe him to be Conley.
“It’s extraordinary, yet I don’t think we look alike at all,” he said.
Conley responded jokingly, “Well not now, I’ve dyed my hair grey just to get away from looking like you.”
In response, Walsh said they needed to get on with the show, to which the celebrity guest replied, “Get on with it, I’m ready!”
He went on to answer correctly five times in the cash-builder round, returning to join Summers-Newton.
The pair were playing for £13,000 ($27,952) to divide among their chosen charities and set a goal of 11 right answers for The Vixen to overtake them, which she did with 47 seconds to spare.
But since the episode was for charity, Walsh told them they would each leave with £1000 ($2150) to go towards their chosen causes.