She told the news outlet that she was the captain of a quiz league before the show, in which Anne “The Governess” Hegerty was on her team, and she said the chaser saw her potential and put her forward for the show.

“It wasn’t like there was a vacancy,” she said. “If nobody was right for it, nobody was going to get the gig.”

Having loved quizzes since her childhood, thanks to her late grandad who would do the quiz in the paper with her every morning, she said she had a series of dead end jobs before she became apart of The Chase’s much loved chasers.

“I was a PA, I sold radiators, I was working admin at a tip,” she said. “Until a couple of years before that I was a writer in TV, but the work is so seasonal I couldn’t sustain it.”

Despite her many jobs, Ryan said she had always dreamed of being a professional quizzer but said if she had even thought about telling a careers adviser that, “they’d have laughed me out of the room”.

The Chase is one of the most successful quiz shows on TV. Photo / ITV

The Chase has become a much-loved game for many TV watchers with Mark Labbett, Paul Sinha, Anne Hergerty, Shaun Wallace, Ryan and Darragh Ennis shocking viewers with their vast knowledge.

Since its first episode in 2009, it has received a regular audience of three to five million people and has become one of the most successful and longest-running game shows on UK television.







