You may know her as one of The Chase’s brightest stars, but before Jenny Ryan became known as The Vixen, she had a series of surprise job titles.
Celebrating the 15th anniversary of the hit quiz show, Ryan, 42, sat down with the Mirror to reflect on her journey to becoming a chaser and revealed she hadn’t always pursued a life in television.
She explained that although she wrote some questions for the show’s pilot series in 2009, she didn’t join the lineup until 2015 as she had to undergo multiple tests and trials.
“It’s like casting a new landlady for the Rover’s Return in Corrie. You’re not just going to drop any old person in there,” she said.