Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

The Chase star Jenny Ryan aka The Vixen reveals surprise former jobs ahead of show’s 15th anniversary

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The stars of Beat the Chasers: Mark 'The Beast' Labbett, Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty, Bradley Walsh, Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha, Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan and Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace. Photo / TVNZ

The stars of Beat the Chasers: Mark 'The Beast' Labbett, Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty, Bradley Walsh, Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha, Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan and Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace. Photo / TVNZ

You may know her as one of The Chase’s brightest stars, but before Jenny Ryan became known as The Vixen, she had a series of surprise job titles.

Celebrating the 15th anniversary of the hit quiz show, Ryan, 42, sat down with the Mirror to reflect on her journey to becoming a chaser and revealed she hadn’t always pursued a life in television.

She explained that although she wrote some questions for the show’s pilot series in 2009, she didn’t join the lineup until 2015 as she had to undergo multiple tests and trials.

“It’s like casting a new landlady for the Rover’s Return in Corrie. You’re not just going to drop any old person in there,” she said.

Jenny Ryan, aka The Vixen, is one of The Chase's top stars. Photo / ITV
Jenny Ryan, aka The Vixen, is one of The Chase's top stars. Photo / ITV
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She told the news outlet that she was the captain of a quiz league before the show, in which Anne “The Governess” Hegerty was on her team, and she said the chaser saw her potential and put her forward for the show.

“It wasn’t like there was a vacancy,” she said. “If nobody was right for it, nobody was going to get the gig.”

Having loved quizzes since her childhood, thanks to her late grandad who would do the quiz in the paper with her every morning, she said she had a series of dead end jobs before she became apart of The Chase’s much loved chasers.

“I was a PA, I sold radiators, I was working admin at a tip,” she said. “Until a couple of years before that I was a writer in TV, but the work is so seasonal I couldn’t sustain it.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Despite her many jobs, Ryan said she had always dreamed of being a professional quizzer but said if she had even thought about telling a careers adviser that, “they’d have laughed me out of the room”.

The Chase is one of the most successful quiz shows on TV. Photo / ITV
The Chase is one of the most successful quiz shows on TV. Photo / ITV

The Chase has become a much-loved game for many TV watchers with Mark Labbett, Paul Sinha, Anne Hergerty, Shaun Wallace, Ryan and Darragh Ennis shocking viewers with their vast knowledge.

Since its first episode in 2009, it has received a regular audience of three to five million people and has become one of the most successful and longest-running game shows on UK television.



Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment

Celebrity Treasure Island sneak peek

Celebrity Treasure Island sneak peek

Celebrity Treasure Island will be returning to our screens on September 9 for its sixth season, this time with new co-host Lance Savali. Video / TVNZ