He added: “So I hope to see you there and come sing a song or three with me and I love you”.

“Can’t wait to hang”, Swims concluded.

The Door singer - who gained popularity in New Zealand after covering Six60′s hit Rivers in 2019 - will be setting up shop at the central shopping precinct at 5.30 pm, providing some after-work tunes for Aucklanders heading home.

In March, Swims gushed to The Herald about his love for Aotearoa, saying: “There’s always been the most love for me there”.

“I think we’re just similar in a lot of ways”, he shared. “You know, I think just good-hearted people being good people and caring about the innate good in people.”

However, he also expressed his regret at not seeing a lot of Tāmaki Makaurau in the past and revealed his hopes to discover more of the city during his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy tour.

“I’m super excited to have time there though because last time I was there [in Auckland], I got to see pretty much like just a little bit of the city, but didn’t get to explore or see too much of the culture or go out to the bar one night and meet some people,” he says.

“I wanna do the whole thing. You know, I wanna be a Kiwi for a couple days.”

Read More: Teddy Swims talks his new album, therapy and why he wants to be a Kiwi for a few days

Red Nose Day is annually celebrated in July and calls on Kiwis to do something fun and silly to raise awareness and funds for children battling cancer.

Money raised helps children’s health in a number of ways, funding research in everything from childhood cancers and infectious diseases to adolescent mental health.

Teddy Swims fans can donate to Red Nose Day here.

Megan Watts is a lifestyle multimedia journalist for the NZ Herald whose passions include pop culture deep dives, backstage band chats and doing things for the plot.







