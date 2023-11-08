Is fast-food fashion the future of collaborations? Photo / McDonald's

OPINION:

This year has been filled with many unlikely pairings, from Taylor Swift’s brief fling with The 1975′s Matty Healy (and the subsequent hate fandoms that followed) to the film epidemic Barbenheimer, which saw blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer combine in a series of memes, party themes, and movie cinemas filled with pink feather boas and fedoras.

However, a surprising new duo is taking the top spot among fashion aficionados in 2023 - and it has us questioning the future of fast food collaborations.

Yesterday, McDonald’s announced their partnership with the slide of the season: Crocs. In an array of styles - inspired by Macca’s characters over the years - the Crocs are already flying off of shelves faster than Big Macs after a night on the town.

But what can we expect from the food-inspired footwear?

The eye-catching yellow Birdie clogs are finished off with pink bows and little Egg McMuffin Jibbitz. The purple Grimace Crocs have faux fluff adorning the inner sole and some smiley-faced Jibbitz. Hamburglar’s sleek black and white striped shoes are accessorised with McDonalds-inspired charms including his go-to order, a hamburger. And, of course, the iconic Macca’s clog is painted in Ronald McDonald’s iconic yellow and red, with chicken nuggets, fries, and Big Mac Jibbitz to match.

The classic Macca's Crocs and the yellow Birdie Crocs. Photo / McDonald's

The exciting brand mashup has also produced a special line of McDonald’s-themed Jibbitz charms, which can be added to your already-owned Crocs, elevating your slides the Macca’s way.

And it seems the McDonald’s x Crocs collaboration has gone down a treat with foodie fans.

In Australia, McDonald’s-themed Crocs skyrocketed in price after selling out. The shoes surged to more than AU$100 ($108) online after debuting at select retailers for up to AU$75 ($81) and, just a day after the launch, the Macca’s-inspired slides were tough to find, with StockX selling them at a premium, reports Newsweek.

This poses the question: Is fast food fashion the future of fan-crazed collaborations?

This year has seen a few food chains join forces with unexpected fashion powerhouses.

Nick Von KFC-inspired jewellery. Photo / KFC

KFC made headlines a few weeks ago when it partnered with renowned New Zealand jeweller Nick Von K on a “finger-lickin’ good” collection of necklaces.

The local icon created 11 hand-crafted sterling silver and pearl necklaces in an ode to each of the Colonel’s secret herbs and spices, with all the proceeds donated to Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

In 2020, the fried chicken chain also partnered with the coveted Crocs brand. Featuring a KFC chicken-themed shoe with drumstick-scented Jibbitz charms attached to the top, they sold out within 30 minutes and created a social media frenzy soon after.

The trend of wearing what you eat clearly extends far beyond consumerism clout. Foodies really do want to represent their favourite bites on their back. And as more designers take inspiration from the culinary world, the future of fashion might just be heading in a new direction.

Just some food for thought.

McDonald's Crocs are available from Platypus Shoes in-store and online












