The Lose Control hitmaker is returning to Kiwi shores - and has a few plans up his sleeve.

While musical extraordinaire Teddy Swims may hail from Georgia in the US, his Kiwi fans are probably his most devoted listeners of all — we’ve been there since the beginning. Boasting a transformative journey from YouTube sensation to multi-genre crooner to global chart-topper, it seems the only way is up for Swims and his sweet, soulful voice. The talented singer talks to The NZ Herald about his upcoming tour, his quirky pre-show traditions and his debut album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy: Part 1.

During his early YouTube success days, Teddy Swims - real name Jaten Dimsdale - noted that a large number of his listeners were based in Aotearoa.

Reaching out to his Southern hemisphere groupies, the singer decided to cover the Six60 hit Rivers back in 2019, putting him on the map in the New Zealand music scene and in Kiwis’ good books for life.

By the end of 2023, Swims had a debut album and a string of sold out Auckland shows to his name — with a large New Zealand fan base growing by the second.

So why does the artist think his connection with Kiwis is so strong?

“There’s always been the most love for me there,” says Swims.

“I think we’re just similar in a lot of ways. You know, I think just good-hearted people being good people and caring about the innate good in people.

And they’ve also got an “ear for good sounding voices, you know?”, he says with a chuckle, hinting at his popularity over the ditch. “Some real tastemakers.”

His debut album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy: Part 1, which was introduced to Kiwi audiences on September 15 last year, seemingly made quite the impression, becoming a regular feature on the NZ charts.

And in a strange sort of way, the album itself became a therapeutic release for the artist as he performed it around the world.

“It made me feel like everything I went through was kind of necessary to go through,” he says.

“Because I was able to speak about it, not only was I able to be heard and seen, and felt like my feelings and opinions mattered, but I also got to help somebody else get through or avoid that same situation.

“I would take that pain again any time for that ability to heal that way through it. I think it’s been real healing for me.”

As for the album’s controversial name, Swims had more in mind than raising eyebrows — he wanted to start conversations.

“I think there’s some generational feeling [or] connotation towards therapy in general and it comes passed down. A lot of people are like, ‘if you have therapy, you’re crazy’, or ‘I don’t need a shrink, I’m not crazy’,” Swims explains.

“I think it’s very good for wherever you are in your life, you know. I think it’s great to have some form of therapy or go to a therapist or any counselling.

“I think it’s very important to talk about feelings and emotions and to be open with mental health. Being open about it is very important to me and, you know, [I was hoping] that it would start conversations just like this.”

The album cover art for Teddy Swims' I've Tried Everything But Therapy. Photo / Supplied

And the album’s music is a testament to Swims’ conversations on mental health, bringing his past experiences to life through music as a way to heal and heal others.

His hit single Lose Control climbed the ranks in New Zealand, peaking at number four on the charts — and in the hearts of fans.

The song, which describes the ups and downs of a toxic and co-dependent relationship, connected with listeners around the world thanks to its heartbreaking yet relatable lyrics and undeniably catchy tune.

Reflecting on the song and its success, Swims says he “just knew” it was going to change his life.

“I can never say it enough, how grateful I am for that song, to just to be doing what it’s doing.”

“I knew there was something special about it and something that I was trying to do for a long time. I felt like we really nailed and it was honest and real enough.

“There’s also an energy, like lightning in a bottle, we captured that day that felt like it was gonna really go the distance.

“It’s been healing in a lot of ways and still fun at the same time. We still get to party when we sing it and cry at the same time”, says the singer.

Swims is bringing Lose Control and his soulful catalogue of songs to New Zealand shores, ticking off Christchurch Town Hall on July 4, Auckland’s Spark Arena on July 6 and Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre on July 7 — and he’s hopefully seeing a few places in between that he’s been “dying” to visit ... like Hobbiton.

“That’s all I want — I’m dying, dying to do it,” reveals the crooner.

Swims can’t wait to return to New Zealand.

“I’m super excited to have time there though because last time I was there [in Auckland], I got to see pretty much like just a little bit of the city, but didn’t get to explore or see too much of the culture or go out to the bar one night and meet some people,” he says.

“And you know, I wanna do the whole thing. You know, I wanna be a Kiwi for a couple days. You know, just get the whole thing.”

Teddy Swims, real name Jaten Dimsdale, has had success in NZ with his first album I've Tried Everything But Therapy. Photo / Lindsey Byrnes

In tow with a much-anticipated tour, Swims is bringing a few tour traditions to Aotearoa with his pre-show ritual.

“Me and the boys tend to like some tequila,” Swims confesses, in true rockstar fashion.

“We have a thing called ‘power hour’ an hour before the show. Before we walk on stage, it’s time to get the party started, you get it?”

And a party it will be. See Teddy Swims live, tequila-in-tow and ready for three jam-packed New Zealand shows of therapy - and everything but.

Megan Watts is a lifestyle multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald whose passions include honest journalism, backstage band talks and doing things for the plot.



