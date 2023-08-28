Teddy Swims performed for a packed Auckland Town Hall last night. Photo / Getty Images

REVIEW

In 2022, the artist known as Teddy Swims said, “New Zealand is the first place that started showing me love ... I don’t know why they love me in New Zealand, but I love it here.”

A year later, he doesn’t have to question it - a packed Auckland Town Hall and lines stretching all the way down the block confirmed that Kiwis absolutely do love him, and there’s no wonder why.

Real name Jaten Dimsdale, the softly-spoken Georgia native first shot to fame with a Michael Jackson cover, closely followed by a rendition of Six60′s Rivers - quickly ensuring his status as a favourite with New Zealand fans. After playing a sold-out show at The Powerstation last year, he returned last night to close his international summer tour at the Town Hall.

Teddy Swims serenades a packed Auckland Town Hall. Photo / Getty Images

His energy is contagious from the moment he bursts on to the stage in head-to-toe Huffer - wearing two pounamu around his neck - kicks off his shoes to reveal bright yellow socks, and starts serenading us with 911.

Everyone is his “best friend” - his band, the audience - and he tells us he’s “stoked to be back”. “I love you too!” he calls to a fan waving a hand-painted sign. “I’m so, so thrilled to be back ... y’all loved me before anybody in the world - there’s no love out there like [in] this place, man.”

He stands at the edge of the stage for a moment with his hands behind his back, taking it all in - it’s as if he can’t quite believe he’s here. A few years ago, he was posting covers on YouTube of songs by all kinds of artists, from Marvin Gaye to Adele to The Weeknd.

Now he has three EPs and an upcoming album to his name and an international fanbase that’s continuing to grow. Over the next hour and a half, the 30-year-old shows off his truly impressive range with high-powered hits you can’t help but sway to like Til I Change Your Mind and Devil in a Dress, soaring love songs like Amazing and newcomer Lose Control.

Teddy Swims wears two pounamu, Huffer clothing and Stolen Girlfriends Club sunglasses. Photo / Getty Images

But despite the fact he has countless hits of his own to his name, it wouldn’t be a Teddy Swims show without a few covers. With his own twist, they become completely new songs, from a version of Tennessee Whiskey that shows off the impressive talents of his band, to an emotional rendition of Shania Twain’s You’re Still the One I Want that he dedicates to his mum and all the mums in the audience (the show of hands reveals they’re a huge part of his fanbase).

“Grab your mama real tight and tell her how much you love her,” he says.

It’s not just the mums who love him. His music is known for its appeal to fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and tonight is no different - a quick glance around the room reveals there are couples, groups of friends in their 20s and 30s, and even a few grandparents here to hear him.

He spots a group of girls in bedazzled white cowboy hats who appear to be out for a hen do, and makes the bride’s night when he asks if he can borrow her hat “for a second”. Someone in the front row hands him a Warriors flag and he tucks it in his pocket.

The secret to his appeal might be that he offers something to everyone that’s completely his own. Whatever your taste in music, you’re guaranteed to find a song in his repertoire that resonates with you.

For wistful ballad Simple Things, he takes a seat and strips it back to just his voice and a guitar. It’s not just the audience he has in tears - he appears to choke up as he tells the crowd, “Thank you so much for letting me have something like this ... thank you for letting me turn my trauma into something positive.”

It’s a vulnerable moment that resonates with the audience - but it’s not long before he has us laughing again.

He covers his eyes with his new Stolen Girlfriends Club sunglasses, which can’t seem to stay on his head, and quickly lifts the mood by gushing about the new outfit he bought at Huffer earlier that day, especially for the show. “S*** is clean ... NZ fashion, baby!”

He closes the show with one of his first big hits, Bed on Fire, before reluctantly waving goodbye - but something tells me he’ll be back before we know it.

