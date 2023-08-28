Uber Eats or newcomer DoorDash? We put them both to the test. Photos / Getty Images

There’s a new kid on the food delivery block in Auckland.

DoorDash arrived in the City of Sails last month after successfully launching in Wellington and Christchurch a year ago. It’s the latest player to take on delivery giant Uber Eats, which first launched in Auckland in 2017 and is now available in all cities and in 57 towns across New Zealand.

But how does the newcomer compare to the tried and true Uber Eats? If you’re going to drop your hard-earned cash on takeaways and pay a delivery fee for the convenience, you might as well do it in the most cost-effective way possible - so, I’ve done the research and compared the two to see which delivery service really is better value for money.

With a few disclaimers - noting that delivery drivers can’t control traffic or how long restaurants take to prepare orders, that delivery fees depend on how far away you’re ordering from, and excluding any discounts for newbies - we set out to order the exact same meal at the same time from the same store, each using a different app.

Which one will arrive first? Which one is in better condition - is it piping hot and intact or did it get crushed in the back of the car or scooter? And, of course, which is cheaper when it comes to delivery and service fees? We decided to start with possibly the most basic meal you can order on an app: the humble pizza.

What we ordered: Pepperoni pizza

Where we ordered from: Our local Pizza Hut

Price: Each pizza cost $13.89. DoorDash charged a total of $19.27 including $4.39 in fees and 99c delivery. The Uber Eats order cost $20.77 including $5.49 for delivery and a $1.39 service fee.

What time we ordered: 5:58pm

What time they arrived: My DoorDash order arrived first at 6.19pm, closely followed by the Uber Eats order less than a minute later. I was prepared for an awkward interaction between the rival delivery drivers, but as luck would have it, no sooner had my Dasher deposited piping hot pizza into my hands than the Uber Eats driver arrived, the two passing each other like ships in the night.

Condition of food on arrival: Both pizzas were in piping hot condition and did not disappoint, though the Uber Eats order was slightly warmer.

The verdict: Overall, DoorDash was cheaper in this case - but the orders arrived pretty much at exactly the same time and in almost identical condition.

But we had to try it more than once to really get an idea of what was better.

Which cheeseburger is cheaper when it comes to delivery - DoorDash or Uber Eats? Photo / Getty Images

What we ordered: Cheeseburger combo with fries and Coke

Where we ordered from: Local Carls Jr restaurant

Price: The meal cost $12.49. This time, DoorDash charged $4.00 for delivery and $4.25 in fees, totalling $20.74. Meanwhile, Uber Eats delivery from the same place cost $5.49 with a service fee of $1.25, making up a total of $19.23.

What time we ordered: 5.37pm

What time the orders arrived: Again, both orders arrived within moments of each other at 6.06.

Condition of food on arrival: Sadly, the DoorDash order was colder, and was missing a straw for the drink - but ordering a burger delivered instead of heading to the drive-thru yourself is always a risk.

The verdict: In this case, UberEats was both cheaper and was warmer when it arrived.

But of course, the greatest test of a food delivery service has to be ice cream. Will it arrive intact? Will it have melted completely? We threw in this wild card to really test the limits.

What we ordered: Caramel sundae

Where we ordered from: Local McDonald’s

What time we ordered: 10pm.

Price: Each sundae cost $5.60. Uber Eats charged $5.49 for delivery and $1 in service fees, with a total cost of $12.09. Meanwhile, DoorDash charged $2.99 for delivery and $3.56 for service, totalling $12.15 - just a few cents’ difference.

What time the orders arrived: My sundae from DoorDash arrived first at 10.20pm, while the Uber Eats order did not arrive until 10.43pm - a stark 23-minute difference.

Condition of food on arrival: Despite one arriving much later than the other, both arrived only slightly melted. Time-wise, DoorDash was the clear winner.

So, what’s our delivery app of choice?

As former Uber Eats faithfuls, after our week of takeaways (someone get me a veggie ASAP) will DoorDash be our new go-to on a Friday night?

Two out of the three times we ordered, Uber Eats was still (slightly) cheaper, even when ordering from exactly the same store at the same time. But it seems like there’s no way to predict the difference unless you try it for yourself.

The difference in cost can be small enough that you wouldn’t notice without trying out both apps side-by-side. But in a cost of living crisis, every cent counts - so it’s worth comparing your delivery service next time you get a fast-food craving. And why not throw other apps in the mix - Menulog or Deliveroo, anyone?

And if nothing else, it’s a fun way to spend a Friday night.

Bethany Reitsma is an Auckland-based journalist covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2019. She specialises in lifestyle human interest stories, money-saving hacks and anything even remotely related to coffee.