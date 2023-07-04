DoorDash lands today: New player enters Auckland market with 1300 eateries signed up

Wise Boys vegan meals will be available on DoorDash.

Wise Boys vegan meals will be available on DoorDash.

Door Dash has landed in New Zealand’s biggest city giving those who don’t want to brave the weather another option when ordering food to their door.

A year after launching in Wellington and Christchurch DoorDash goes live in Auckland today - with a more than 1300 eateries already signed up and 3000 “dashers” ready to deliver.

DoorDash’s general manager of New Zealand, Australia and Canada, Rebecca Burrows, said the company was intentionally starting big in Auckland.

“It is a big launch for us and we are excited about it,” Burrows said.

“We made the decision to launch North, East, South and West as well as Auckland’s CBD all at once.”

Burrows said the delivery service, which was founded in San Francisco, had been well received in Wellington and Christchurch and the company had noticed uniquely New Zealand habits.

“New Zealanders really love supporting their local smaller businesses,” Burrows said.

“The bigger fast food places always do well but we noticed some of the smaller local businesses were among the most popular.”

Burrows said the platform was designed for ease of use and showcased a range of eateries to new customers.

“It is a great way for people to get their favourite food but it also allows them to see what new places are out there.

Wise Boys Burgers is one of 1300 eateries signed up with food delivery service DoorDash.

The app remembered past orders and other preferences which made it easier for customers to find what they were looking for.

A range of local favourites already signed up include Pizza Club, Chicking, Sumthin Dumplin, Daily Bread, Duck Island, Tiger Burger, and Wise Boys.

DoorDash also included McDonald’s, KFC, Tank Juice, and Hell Pizza.

Convenience stores and cafes were also included.

Mitchell Baker, the director spokesperson for vegan burger company Wise Boys, said they were “stoked to be part of DoorDash’s highly anticipated launch” into Auckland.

“By joining forces with DoorDash, we can get our delicious vegan burgers into the hands of even more people, furthering our mission to promote animal- and planet-friendly food options,” Baker said.

Suresh Kodali, the director of popular chain Pizza Club, was excited to work with DoorDash in Auckland.

“We had a super smooth experience onboarding with DoorDash and we look forward to having a successful synergy growing our business,” he said.





DoorDash has around 3000 "dashers" signed up and ready to deliver.

DoorDash will be available across the Auckland region from the North Shore, across to Central, West Auckland and East Auckland, and south to Drury.

Opening specials included 50 per cent off the first two orders for new customers and free delivery for the first month.

Burrows said staff at the 1200 Auckland eateries and delivery staff had been fully trained and would receive additional support for opening week.

Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered crime and social issues, the property market and has a current focus on consumer affairs.



