Dive into the rich rainforests of Fiji’s capital and immerse yourself in Suva's splendour.

Dive into the rich rainforests of Fiji’s capital and immerse yourself in Suva's splendour.

Megan Watts swaps the hustle and bustle of Auckland for the rich rainforests of Fiji - and learns a few life lessons along the way

When I arrived at the Kila Eco Adventure Park in Suva - part of a day trip excursion on my P&O cruise - what I was expecting was a walk in the dense rainforest with a few landscape snaps to send to the family at home. What I wasn’t expecting was the longest zipline in Fiji and a 12-metre-high obstacle course - not for the faint of heart.

Unfortunately, my lovely tour group was riddled with back problems, knee pains and severe cases of nerves, leaving a helpless people-pleaser such as myself to brave the course by my lonesome - a task I would never take on if it weren’t for my unwavering dedication to journalism and constant fear of letting people down.

This was going to be great.

What I said “yes” to on a whim led to me being suited up with a helmet and harness, and a safety briefing, that included signing my rights away should I plummet to my death - or worse - embarrass myself extraordinarily.

So, with a big inhale and a few pats on the back, I mounted the ladder and climbed 12 metres up to gaze across the Kila rainforest. There truly is no better place to see tropical Fiji, I thought, before realising that I was, in fact, a very long way up.

Braving the obstacle course - one breath-catch at a time.

Within the next 30 minutes, I was balancing on logs, jumping off frighteningly high platforms, performing mini bungee jumps and facing my fears in the name of peer pressure.

Perhaps, the most shocking of tricks was climbing up one of the tallest ladders on the course and being told to “just step off” at the top, which saw me swing across the valley on a harness, scream like a foul-mouthed banshee and gain a rather large adrenaline rush while doing so.

Though the experience might not sound like it’s for everybody when visiting the tranquil shores of Suva, I couldn’t recommend it enough.

Not only did I win the respect and praise of my tour guide colleagues for days to come, but I truly felt that I could do anything. I was on top of the world, with my head in the sky. What’s more, I treated the rest of my trip around the Fiji islands with a sense of daring and wonder as a result.

The experience allowed me to see Fiji with new eyes and say yes to things I may have felt too scared to try if I hadn’t faced my fears on our first day in Suva. I now think that every trip should start with a 10-metre plummet, if not only for the plot, for the confidence.

A walk through the rainforest

We took the beaten track along the jungle paths. Photo / Supplied

As my adrenaline buzz wore off, we marched into the rainforest to discover what the 50 hectares of land that stretched before us had in store.

We took the beaten track along jungle paths and discovered waterfalls, the rare native flora and fauna of the region - including Fiji’s only linear botanic garden - and were treated to expansive valley and mountain views straight from a postcard.

We smelt sweet citrus lemon leaves, spicy pepper plants and cinnamon trees while gazing at the green paradise that sprawled on for acres.

Our tour guide educated us on the natural flora of the Kila rainforest. Photo / Supplied

The tour guides made the trek. Their immense knowledge of the inbound jungle and inherent connection to its offerings was a really special thing to see - we couldn’t have hoped for better mentors to teach us about the ways of the land.

They pointed out a potato-like fruit used by the locals to dye their hair brown. They showed us a plant that, when cut and boiled for 10 hours, could allegedly cure cancer. They had an understanding of the rainforest that was deeply ingrained in their Fijian heritage and expressed a perspective on life that was refreshing, particularly for someone who had escaped the hustle and bustle of Auckland for a change of pace.

I walked out of the jungle a changed woman with a thought that lingered long after my trip to Fiji - perhaps, life’s biggest lessons could be summed up by a few hours in the Kila rainforest.

I walked out of the jungle a changed woman. Photo / Supplied

Here is what I learnt: experiencing different cultures is a great way to connect to the world around you in a deeper sense. Listening to people and their stories is a privilege, for they show you parts of the world you couldn’t see by yourself. Surprises should be embraced and welcomed, they always make for good tales. A walk never fails to clear the mind and cleanse the soul.

And, most importantly, never be afraid to jump!

Megan Watts is a Lifestyle and Entertainment digital producer for the New Zealand Herald whose passions include honest journalism, star sign columns and doing things for the plot.

Checklist: Fiji

GETTING THERE

The writer visited Fiji as part of a P&O cruise on Pacific Explorer, a return sailing from Auckland, calling at Suva, Port Denarau and Mystery Island. See pocruises.co.nz

Alternatively, fly direct from Auckland to Nadi with Air NZ and Fiji Airways.

DETAILS

fiji.travel