In the suit, the plaintiff claimed that after an unsuccessful attempt to sneak into the Radio Music Hall, she met with Combs’ driver, who allegedly told her to return after the show.

She claimed the driver took her to a house, where she said she was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

After the assault she called her father, who picked her up, the lawsuit said.

The new suits include accusations of Combs having sexually assaulted, drugged or raped seven plaintiffs in separate incidents from 2000 to 2022, reported Forbes, which had obtained the documents.

According to Forbes, four plaintiffs are men and three are women - including the alleged victim who said she was 13 years old when she was assaulted after the VMAs. None of the plaintiffs are named in the suits.

The music mogul has denied the new allegations. Combs’ attorneys told the Daily Mail that he “never sexually assaulted anyone” and the latest “barrage of filings” were “clear attempts to garner publicity”.

In response to earlier lawsuits, his attorneys said in a statement:

“Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defences, and the integrity of the judicial process

“In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone - adult or minor, man or woman.”

According to Buzbee’s law firm, it represents 150 of Combs’ alleged victims and accusers.

Combs is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 16.

His attorneys fought for Combs to get bail pending his criminal trial on May 5, 2025, but was denied by a New York federal judge after prosecutors argued Combs was a “serious flight risk”, reported BBC.

Prosecutors have said the investigation remains “active and ongoing”.

SEXUAL HARM

Where to get help:

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111. If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.



