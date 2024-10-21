Advertisement
Sean Combs: Diddy was obsessed with young Princes William and Harry, former publicist claims

By Christine Estera
news.com.au·
3 mins to read
Diddy's former publicist told BBC News of the star's fascination with the British royal family. Photo / Getty Images

Diddy had an “obsession” with young Princes William and Harry, pestering them with invites to his house, it’s been claimed.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was apparently such a massive fan of Princes William and Harry that he invited them to his infamous parties many times in the past, back when they were aged just 20 and 18 respectively.

The music mogul’s former publicist told BBC News of Diddy’s deep fascination with the British royal family, telling the outlet he was instructed to invite the young royals to Diddy’s star-studded parties back in the early 2000s, only for them to repeatedly decline the invitation.

Rob Shuter, who worked with the rapper between 2002 and 2004, said Diddy was determined to have young William and Harry party with him.

“He thought of himself as a king, so it makes perfect sense that he would like to have two princes in his entourage,” Shuter told the outlet, claiming Diddy also had “framed pictures” of the brothers in his New York apartment at the time.

The former publicist says he was asked by Diddy more than 10 times to call the brothers and tell them their travel from the UK, as well as accommodation, security and other expenses, would be covered.

“[They] never accepted [the invites], they were never part of his world,” Shuter said.

The trio did get together in 2007 along with Kanye West when Diddy performed at the Concert For Princess Diana tribute show. Photo / Getty Images
While William and Harry didn’t accept Diddy’s invites, the trio did get together in 2007 when Diddy performed at the Concert For Princess Diana tribute show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The princes were later snapped at the after-party having some drinks with rapper Kanye West.

However, by 2011, it appears Diddy was no longer enamoured with William and Harry.

In a resurfaced interview from The Graham Norton Show, Diddy admitted he wanted to party with the pair when they were “young bucks” but wasn’t really vibing them as adults.

“Not anymore,” Diddy clarified. “Trust me, they’re off the list.”

“Before, when they were young bucks growing up and they were getting in a lot of trouble themselves, so, hey, I was like, ‘Why don’t you come hang out with me?’” Diddy later explained, referencing William and Harry’s very public nights out, including when the younger royal would go on benders in Las Vegas.

Fast-forward nearly two decades and Combs is facing serious jail time after being charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Although he pleaded not guilty, he was denied bail and remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York until his trial in May.

