Diddy's former publicist told BBC News of the star's fascination with the British royal family. Photo / Getty Images

Diddy had an “obsession” with young Princes William and Harry, pestering them with invites to his house, it’s been claimed.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was apparently such a massive fan of Princes William and Harry that he invited them to his infamous parties many times in the past, back when they were aged just 20 and 18 respectively.

The music mogul’s former publicist told BBC News of Diddy’s deep fascination with the British royal family, telling the outlet he was instructed to invite the young royals to Diddy’s star-studded parties back in the early 2000s, only for them to repeatedly decline the invitation.

Rob Shuter, who worked with the rapper between 2002 and 2004, said Diddy was determined to have young William and Harry party with him.

“He thought of himself as a king, so it makes perfect sense that he would like to have two princes in his entourage,” Shuter told the outlet, claiming Diddy also had “framed pictures” of the brothers in his New York apartment at the time.