“The problem for the King and other members of the family is the worry that if they have a chat with Harry, it will appear in Spare volume two,” added one of Charles’ friends. “How do you regain the trust? I don’t think Harry ever can.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured during their trip to Colombia. Photo / Getty Images

“But from the conversations I’ve had with the King, I would never say their relationship is irreparable,” the friend continued. “The King’s capacity to forgive his son is undimmed. There are other members of the royal family who are much more weighted against Harry, that’s the problem.”

Meanwhile, it comes after it was revealed Charles is to axe the Duke of York’s security team.

Andrew’s private security have been privately funded by Charles after he lost publicly-funded police protection in 2022.

However, according to The Sun on Sunday, members of the security detail have been told their services will not be needed from November.

A palace insider said: “Everyone is speculating this means the duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away?

Prince Andrew could be kicked out of his home if he can't afford his own private security as well as renovations. Photo / Getty Images

Sources added: “It isn’t a secret that the King wants him out.”

The reports come just months after claims that Andrew refused an offer to move out of Royal Lodge into nearby Frogmore Cottage.

The disgraced royal was said to have signed a 75-year lease on the mansion all the way back in 2003.

The King has been paying his younger brother A$7.6 million ($8.37m) a year to keep him afloat.

Andrew travelled to Scotland on Friday to join his brother and the rest of the royal family at Balmoral Castle. He will be joined by his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and grandchildren on the Scottish estate, Express UK reported.

Missing from the official guest list were Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

Andrew has been described as a “recluse”, barely leaving Royal Lodge since December.

“Andrew has hardly left Royal Lodge since Christmas so he’s very much looking forward to getting away with the rest of the family at Balmoral,” a source told the outlet.

“The King is keen for it to be a happy family occasion which will see members of the family come together for just over a week to discuss plans for the future and to unwind.”