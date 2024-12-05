Pattinson made his debut as the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves’ The Batman in 2022. Photo / Warner bros.

Robert Pattinson has admitted he could “genuinely be retiring” after wrapping his Batman trilogy.

The 38-year-old actor made his debut as the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves’ superhero blockbuster The Batman in 2022 and is set to star in two more films to complete the series.

And the Twilight star - who kick-started his career at the age of 17 playing Cedric Diggory in 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire - has now admitted he may bid farewell to acting when he wraps the third flick.

Pattinson told the New York Times’ Style magazine: “I could genuinely be retiring by the end of them. Not in a million years did I think I’d still be doing this when I got my first job. I can’t believe this is still going.”