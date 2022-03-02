Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Movie review: The Batman

3 minutes to read
The Batman - Full Trailer Video / Warner Brothers

The Batman - Full Trailer Video / Warner Brothers

Dominic Corry
By
Dominic Corry

Dominic Corry is a freelance entertainment writer and film critic.

Lantern-jawed Robert Pattinson, who's been concentrating on art-house filmmaking since breaking out with the Twilight movies, re-embraces the blockbuster and dons the cowl for a new standalone Batman film defined by a dark, moody tone

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.