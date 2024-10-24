He said: “Whether I can carry it or not, I honestly don’t know.”

In the interview, Neeson also revealed how his part in the Taken franchise has infiltrated every part of his life - confessing a clerk at a New York court started reciting his speech from the first film when releasing him from jury duty.

He said: “[The clerk is] calling, I don’t know, 55, 60 of us. He gets to me, but all I’m hearing is, ‘I have a particular set of skills. Skills that would make me ...’

“And I thought, ‘Oh f*** no’ ... It was actually really sweet and flattering. As I was leaving, people started to applaud.”

Neeson previously revealed he felt nervous about taking on the role of Frank Drebin jr – the son of Nielsen’s protagonist Detective Frank Drebin from the original Naked Gun films – and is wary of the expectation that comes with reviving the spoof comedy franchise.

Neeson told MovieWeb.com: “I’ve done a couple of, like, TV skits with Stephen Colbert and Ricky Gervais, but those were two minutes, three minutes tops.

“But I’m a bit nervous about Naked Gun, because it’s a feature film ... There’s lots of funny gags, lots of funny visual gags happening at the same time while ‘serious things’ are being discussed, you know? ...

“It’s not a remake. It’s a reboot. It’s a totally different thing ... I’ll do my own thing. I remember Leslie very well. I love those films. Especially that first, Airplane! You know, ‘Don’t call me Shirley’. Just that line alone, I think, changed Leslie’s career up until he passed away.”