Liam Neeson is to retire from making action movies in 2025.
The 72-year-old actor has become known for his tough guy roles over the years since starring in 2008 thriller Taken but Neeson fears his days of rough-and-tumble roles are coming to an end and he wants to bow out before he’s unable to convincingly throw a punch.
He told People: “I’m 72 - it has to stop at some stage. You can’t fool audiences. I don’t want [longtime stunt collaborator Mark Vanselow] to be fighting my fight scenes for me.”
Neeson went on to set out a timetable for his action movie retirement, adding: “Maybe the end of next year. I think that’s it.”
The actor is set to show off his comedy chops in his next movie - a reboot of Leslie Nielsen’s police comedy The Naked Gun - but Neeson isn’t sure whether he will be able to swap action for funny roles going forward.