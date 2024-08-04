Advertisement
Aerosmith retiring from touring after Steven Tyler’s vocal injury

PA
By Ellie Iorizzo
2 mins to read
Rockers Aerosmith are leaving the touring stage for good due to singer Steven Tyler's voice injury. Photo / Getty Images

Frontman Steven Tyler permanently injured his voice last year and now members of the US rock band Aerosmith have decided to officially part ways.

Aerosmith have announced their retirement from the touring stage as frontman Steven Tyler’s injured voice cannot fully recover.

The United States rock band, known for hits including Dream On, Dude (Looks Like A Lady) and Walk This Way, cancelled dates on their farewell tour in September because Tyler needed “ongoing care” for damage to his vocal cords and a fractured larynx.

“As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other,” the band said in a statement on social media platform X.

“He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side.

“Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible.

“We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage.”

The band said in 2023 that Tyler’s vocal injury was “more serious than initially thought” as they cancelled tour dates.

The group, which includes Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford, said it has been “the honour of our lives to have our music become part of yours”.

“It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith,” the statement said.

“Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades.

“Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history.”

Formed in 1970, Aerosmith became famous for songs like Dude (Looks Like a Lady) and Walk This Way. Photo / Getty Images
The band said they were “grateful beyond words” for those who were set to see them on their farewell tour.

“A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet Earth.

“Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true,” the statement added.

