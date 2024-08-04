Rockers Aerosmith are leaving the touring stage for good due to singer Steven Tyler's voice injury. Photo / Getty Images

Frontman Steven Tyler permanently injured his voice last year and now members of the US rock band Aerosmith have decided to officially part ways.

Aerosmith have announced their retirement from the touring stage as frontman Steven Tyler’s injured voice cannot fully recover.

The United States rock band, known for hits including Dream On, Dude (Looks Like A Lady) and Walk This Way, cancelled dates on their farewell tour in September because Tyler needed “ongoing care” for damage to his vocal cords and a fractured larynx.

“As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other,” the band said in a statement on social media platform X.

“He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side.