(L-R) Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith have cancelled a Las Vegas show due to Tyler suffering an unknown illness. Photo / Getty Images

Aerosmith axed their Las Vegas gig at the last minute on Friday evening due to Steven Tyler battling a mystery illness.

The band said in a statement about the impact of the 74-year-old frontman’s health woes: “It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight’s show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform.

”We sincerely apologise for the last minute notice. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded. All other refunds will be available at point of purchase.”

Tyler reposted the announcement on his Instagram Stories, but did not go into further details about his health.

Steven Tyler is suffering a mysterious illness. His previous struggles with drug and alcohol addiction have seen him check himself into rehab for treatment. Photo / Getty Images

Aerosmith earlier this year announced they were cancelling the first set of dates for their Las Vegas residency tour in June and July because Tyler had checked himself into rehab.

A joint statement from the group said at the time: “As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years.

”After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

Tyler has been open about his issues with addiction for decades, while his Aerosmith bandmates Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford helped the rocker pursue sobriety with an intervention in 1988.

In July, Tyler was released from his latest rehab stint and was reportedly doing “amazingly well.”

A representative told Page Six: “Steven’s doing extremely well and looking forward to being back on stage.”