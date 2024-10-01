Advertisement
Rebel Wilson and new wife Ramona Agruma stun in wedding photos in Italy

By Christine Estera
news.com.au·
3 mins to read
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy over the weekend. Photo / @rebelwilson / Instagram / Rossini Photography

Photos have emerged of Rebel Wilson and her new wife Ramona Agruma looking stunning at their wedding in Italy over the weekend.

Wilson, 44, wed the fashion designer, 40, under an arch of flowers at the Hotel Cala di Volpe in Sardinia, which overlooks the stunning Mediterranean landscape.

Both brides wore matching billowing white gowns and held a bouquet of white roses. While the Australian Pitch Perfect star wore her hair down in soft waves with a flower behind one ear, Agruma wore her hair up and accessorised with a tiara.

A reported 60 to 80 guests were invited to the ceremony to watch the couple make it official after two years of dating. After the romantic nuptials, guests dined at the luxury resort’s Pedri Garden Restaurant.

And it seems it was a weekend of festivities, with the happy couple treating guests to a pre-wedding celebration the day prior that included dinner at the hotel’s Nobu-style Matsuhisa Japanese restaurant and a fireworks display costing upwards of A$19,000 ($20,727).

Guests then retreated to nearby villas while the couple’s nearest and dearest stayed with them at the hotel, where rooms start from A$2400 ($2618) per night.

Italy has long-held significance for the pair as it was the place they took their first holiday as a couple, days after revealing their relationship on Instagram in 2022.

“Ciao Bellas,” Wilson captioned a photo at the time of the two holding hands in the seaside town of Porto Cervo, where they also spent five days at the Hotel Cala di Volpe.

The couple first went public with their relationship in June 2022, with Wilson posting a cosy photo of the pair as she gushed about finally finding her special someone.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove,” she wrote.

By November 2022, after just seven months of dating, they were engaged and welcomed a baby via surrogate, a daughter they named Royce.

Wilson later revealed on the podcast U Up she had been on dating apps such as Raya prior to meeting Agruma, but she was ultimately introduced to her significant other through a mutual friend. It was later revealed that friend was Aussie actor Hugh Sheridan.

“I am now happily in a relationship,” she said told hosts Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid. “I met them at a friend’s set-up.”

“I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend set-up. He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off - and then we did!”

