Rebel Wilson marries Ramona Agruma in Italy after two years of dating

By Christine Estera
2 mins to read
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma have tied the knot in Italy.

Rebel Wilson has married her partner Ramona Agruma in a stunning destination wedding.

The couple tied the knot in Sardinia, Italy, on Saturday, according to People magazine.

The location is of significance to the pair, as it was where they took their first holiday as a couple days after going Instagram official in June 2022.

“Ciao Bellas,” the Aussie actress captioned a photo of them at the time holding hands in the seaside town of Porto Cervo, where they spent five days at the plush Hotel Cala di Volpe.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma were engaged after just seven months of dating.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, Wilson posted a cosy photo of her with Agruma, gushing about finally finding her person.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove,” she wrote.

By November 2022, after just seven months of dating, they were engaged with Wilson announcing the happy news on Instagram.

“We said YES!” wrote Wilson alongside a series of photos taken at Disneyland in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle. “Thank you Tiffany & Co. for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland for pulling off this magical surprise!”

That same month, the pair welcomed a baby via surrogate, a daughter they named Royce.


Wilson later told People magazine about the origins of her relationship with the fashion designer, telling the outlet that she and Agruma were speaking “on the phone for weeks” after being introduced by mutual friend, Aussie actor Hugh Sheridan.

“It was a bit old-school in that sense – very romantic,” she said. “I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated, so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and to be in a healthy relationship.

“I thought I was really looking for a husband, dating about 50 guys in one year. I was always a bit of a girls’ girl and had deep friendships with women, but this was the first time that it was a romantic connection.”

