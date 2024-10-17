Nick Jonas was on tour when the terrifying incident happened. Photo / Getty Images
Nick Jonas spotted a terrifying security scare at his latest show in Prague, with the pop star seen issuing a signal to his bodyguards as he fled the stage.
Nick Jonas has been filmed urgently fleeing the stage mid-show in Prague after a security risk.
The US pop star, 32, was performing at O2 Arena in the Czech Republic capital Tuesday, local time, as part of the Jonas Brothers’ European tour, when he could be seen gesturing a “time out” signal with his hands before sprinting from the stage.
It’s since emerged Jonas, who is the youngest member of the band alongside brothers Joe and Kevin, spotted a laser pointing at him from an audience member.
The scare caused the show to pause for 10 minutes until Jonas and his brothers safely returned to the stage.
“We can confirm that the Jonas Brothers’ performance had to be interrupted for several minutes due to the use of a prohibited laser pointer by the person,” an O2 spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly.
“The organising service responded to this fact immediately. After a few minutes, the band continued their performance and went back on the stage.”
Fans flooded the comment section of the video, declaring the incident “scary”, as many criticised the fan’s behaviour.