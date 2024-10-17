The scare caused the show to pause for 10 minutes until Jonas and his brothers safely returned to the stage.

“We can confirm that the Jonas Brothers’ performance had to be interrupted for several minutes due to the use of a prohibited laser pointer by the person,” an O2 spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly.

“The organising service responded to this fact immediately. After a few minutes, the band continued their performance and went back on the stage.”

Fans flooded the comment section of the video, declaring the incident “scary”, as many criticised the fan’s behaviour.

“Pointing a laser at him is crazy,” one wrote.

“People should not use lasers at concerts. This is wrong,” another said.

“He handled that laser threat like a pro, but artists shouldn’t have to face this,” a third added.

“This is scary for artists, fans go over the board sometimes,” a fourth wrote.

“That’s scary as hell,” another wrote.

It comes after a flurry of incidents at concerts over the past couple of years in which revellers have hurled objects at artists.

Taylor Swift asked concert goers not to throw items at her on stage. Photo / Getty Images

In November last year, Taylor Swift paused her Eras Tour in Argentina to plead with fans to stop engaging in the out-of-control crowd trend.

While playing at the piano, the US pop star politely asked concert goers not to throw items at her on stage.

“Because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage,” Swift said.

“Because if it’s on the stage, then a dancer can trip on it … And I love that you brought presents. And that is so nice, but just, can you please not throw them on the stage? I love you so much.”

Swift’s plea came a few months after US singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a phone during her show in New York in June 2023, with the star copping an eye injury that required stitches.

A month later, British superstar Harry Styles was struck in the face while performing in Vienna, Austria.

In some more disturbing instances, Lil Nas X was hit with a sex toy during his July show in Sweden.

“Who threw they p***y on stage?” the rapper said at the time.

Elsewhere, Pink was left mortified after a fan threw a bag containing their mother’s ashes on stage during the rock star’s London concert last June.