Singer Nick Jonas shocked concertgoers when he fell through a hole on the stage. Photo / Getty Images

Nick Jonas fell head over heels on Tuesday night.

The Jealous singer tripped through a hole in the Jonas Brothers’ stage mid-concert in Boston.

Video clips, which have now gone viral on social media, show the youngest Jonas Brother performing Sail Away before slipping backwards into an open hole that he didn’t realise was open, according to Page Six.

Nick, who donned a white tank top with a matching button-up shirt and yellow trousers, got back up quickly from the trip, however the crooner ran towards the back of the stage at TD Garden.

“Someone’s getting fired,” one fan quipped in the comments section of the video.

“He stood up like an absolute savage,” another person said.

“Poor guy, glad he’s okay and wasn’t worse,” a third fan wrote.

The accident happened at the third show of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas’ The Tour, which kicked off on Saturday at Yankee Stadium in New York.

The trio’s wives also attended the opening-night concert from the VIP section.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick’s spouse, got emotional when the band started performing.

The Baywatch actress was spotted wiping away her tears when her husband and his brothers began their sold-out show with the track Celebrate.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Photo / Getty Images

“She’s emotional and proud of her hubby at the same time,” one fan commented on the clip of Chopra.

“Mama Malti is getting emotional,” another wrote, referencing her and Nick’s daughter, Malti, whom they welcomed via surrogate in January last year.

A concertgoer said the former Bollywood star stood next to Joe’s spouse, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, and Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas.

Chopra was spotted mid-show swopping friendship bracelets with fans before instructing her security to keep calm.

In the video, Chopra could be seen saying “take it easy, it’s okay,” to her security guards while making her way through the crowd and greeting fellow concertgoers.

As Saturday’s three-hour show came to an end, Nick gave a shout-out to Chopra and dedicated the song Love Her to his wife.

“Hey, baby, I love you,” he said as the crowd cheered.

Nick also spoke about the band’s six-year hiatus from the stage, telling the audience that he was “so glad” the brothers got their “s*** together so we could be here tonight.”

Meanwhile, Joe, 33, dedicated the beautiful song Hesitate to his wife, who was spotted dancing in a sparkly green mini-dress.